PS Business Parks, Inc. : Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 and Increases Quarterly Common Dividend by 23.5% to $1.05 Per Share
07/25/2018
PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) reported operating results for the
three and six months ended June 30, 2018.
Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
Net income allocable to common shareholders was $70.2 million, or $2.56
per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an
increase of $45.5 million, or 183.8%, from $24.7 million, or $0.90 per
diluted common share, for the same period in 2017. The increase was
mainly due to gain on sale of an office park in Orange County,
California, and an industrial park in Dallas, Texas, during the second
quarter of 2018 and an increase in net operating income (“NOI”–described
below) with respect to our real estate facilities. The increase in NOI
includes a $1.4 million increase for our Same Park facilities (described
below) due primarily to an increase in rental rates and occupancy
combined with increased NOI from our non-Same Park and multi-family
assets, partially offset by reduced NOI with respect to facilities we
sold.
Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June
30, 2018
Net income allocable to common shareholders was $116.3 million, or $4.24
per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an
increase of $65.1 million, or 127.4%, from $51.1 million, or $1.87 per
diluted common share, for the same period in 2017. The increase was
mainly due to gain on sale of two office parks in Orange County,
California, and an industrial park in Dallas, Texas, during 2018 and an
increase in NOI with respect to our real estate facilities. The increase
in NOI includes a $1.9 million increase for our Same Park facilities due
primarily to an increase in rental rates and occupancy combined with
increased NOI from our non-Same Park and multi-family assets, partially
offset by reduced NOI with respect to facilities we sold.
Funds from Operations
Funds from operations (“FFO”) per share was $1.59 for the three months
ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $1.55 for the same period in 2017,
an increase of $0.04 per share. FFO per share was $3.18 for the six
months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $0.11 per share from the six
months ended June 30, 2017 of $3.07.
FFO, which is described in more detail below, is a non-GAAP (generally
accepted accounting principles) measure defined by the National
Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and generally represents
net income before depreciation and amortization expense, gains and
losses from sales and impairment charges with respect to real estate
assets.
Property Operations–Same Park Portfolio
To evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company’s portfolio over
comparable periods, management analyzes the operating performance of
properties owned and operated throughout both periods (the “Same Park”
facilities). The Same Park portfolio includes all properties we owned
and operated as of June 30, 2018 that were acquired prior to
January 1, 2016, except for an asset held for sale described below under
“Property Dispositions.” For the three and six months ended June 30,
2018 and 2017, the Same Park facilities constitute 26.9 million rentable
square feet, representing 95.1% of the 28.3 million rentable square feet
in the Company’s total portfolio as of June 30, 2018.
The following table presents the operating results of the Company’s Same
Park facilities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and
2017 (unaudited, in thousands, except per square foot amounts):
For the Three Months
For The Six Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Rental income
$
97,760
$
95,464
2.4
%
$
195,782
$
191,220
2.4
%
Adjusted cost of operations (1) (3)
28,865
28,008
3.1
%
58,900
56,222
4.8
%
Net operating income (2) (3)
$
68,895
$
67,456
2.1
%
$
136,882
$
134,998
1.4
%
Selected Statistical Data
Gross margin (4)
70.5
%
70.7
%
(0.3
%)
69.9
%
70.6
%
(1.0
%)
Weighted average square foot occupancy
94.6
%
93.7
%
1.0
%
94.6
%
94.1
%
0.5
%
Annualized rental income per occupied
square foot
$
15.36
$
15.15
1.4
%
$
15.38
$
15.10
1.9
%
(1)
Adjusted cost of operations excludes Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan
(“LTEIP”) amortization, which can vary significantly period to
period based upon the performance of the whole company, rather than
just property operations.
(2)
We evaluate the performance of our business parks primarily based on
NOI, a non-GAAP financial measure, because we believe NOI is an
important measure of the value and performance of our real estate.
We believe investors utilize NOI in a similar manner and for similar
reasons. We define NOI as rental income less adjusted cost of
operations. NOI excludes depreciation and amortization expense
because management and investors do not consider it important in
valuing real estate or evaluating real estate performance, because
depreciation and amortization expense assumes the value of real
estate declines ratably from its historical cost based upon the
passage of time, while we believe the value of real estate changes
based upon cash flow and other market factors.
(3)
Our calculation of adjusted cost of operations and NOI may not be
comparable to those of other companies and should not be used as an
alternative to measure performance calculated in accordance with
GAAP. See “Reconciliation of Selected non-GAAP Measures to Analogous
GAAP Measures” below for reconciliations of each of these measures
to their closest analogous GAAP measure on our income statements.
(4)
Computed by dividing NOI by rental income.
The following table summarizes selected quarterly financial data with
respect to the Same Park facilities (unaudited, in thousands, except per
square foot amounts):
For the Three Months Ended
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Rental income
2018
$
98,022
$
97,760
$
—
$
—
2017
$
95,756
$
95,464
$
96,073
$
97,211
Adjusted Cost of Operations
2018
$
30,035
$
28,865
$
—
$
—
2017
$
28,214
$
28,008
$
29,191
$
29,642
Snow removal
2018
$
794
$
40
$
—
$
—
2017
$
378
$
103
$
—
$
63
Utilities
2018
$
5,713
$
5,242
$
—
$
—
2017
$
5,448
$
5,295
$
5,798
$
5,393
Weighted average square foot occupancy
2018
94.6%
94.6%
—
—
2017
94.6%
93.7%
94.1%
95.1%
Annualized rental income per occupied square foot
2018
$
15.40
$
15.36
$
—
$
—
2017
$
15.05
$
15.15
$
15.18
$
15.20
Property Acquisition
On June 8, 2018, we acquired two multi-tenant industrial parks
aggregating 1.1 million rentable square feet in Springfield, Virginia,
for a net purchase price of $143.8 million. The portfolio consists of 19
buildings and was 76.1% occupied as of the date of acquisition. The 19
buildings are located in the Springfield/Newington industrial submarket
where we already own three industrial parks totaling 606,000 square feet.
Property Dispositions
During the six months ended June 30, 2018, as previously announced, we
sold Corporate Pointe Business Park and Orange County Business Center
for an aggregate $115.0 million in net proceeds, and on April 30, 2018,
we sold Northgate Business Park, consisting of seven multi-tenant flex
buildings totaling 194,000 square feet located in Dallas, Texas, for net
proceeds of $11.8 million. In connection with these dispositions, we
recorded gains of $58.4 million and $85.3 million for the three and six
months ended June 30, 2018, respectively. We deferred substantially all
of the taxable gains by acquiring the Springfield, Virginia, assets
noted above.
We have one remaining facility that we are seeking to dispose of with
107,000 rentable square feet located in Orange County, California.
Distributions Declared
On July 24, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend
of $1.05 per common share, an increase of 23.5% from $0.85 per common
share. Distributions were also declared on the various series of
depositary shares, each representing 1/1,000 of a share of preferred
stock. Distributions are payable on September 27, 2018 to shareholders
of record on September 12, 2018.
Company Information
PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real
estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, owns and
operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex
and office space. As of June 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned
28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial
customers in six states and a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment
complex.
Forward-Looking Statements
When used within this press release, the words “may,” “believes,”
“anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “intends” and
similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking
statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual
results and performance of the Company to be materially different from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such
factors include the impact of competition from new and existing
commercial facilities which could impact rents and occupancy levels at
the Company’s facilities; the Company’s ability to evaluate, finance and
integrate acquired and developed properties into the Company’s existing
operations; the Company’s ability to effectively compete in the markets
that it does business in; the impact of the regulatory environment as
well as national, state and local laws and regulations including,
without limitation, those governing REITs; the impact of general
economic conditions upon rental rates and occupancy levels at the
Company’s facilities; the availability of permanent capital at
attractive rates, the outlook and actions of Rating Agencies and risks
detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including
quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports
on Form 10-K.
Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc., including more
financial analysis of the second quarter operating results, is available
on the Company’s website at psbusinessparks.com.
A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at 9:00
a.m. PDT (12:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss the second quarter results. The
toll free number is (888) 299-3246; the conference ID is 2377708. The
call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company’s website.
A replay of the conference call will be available through August 25,
2018 at (855) 859-2056, as well as via webcast on the Company’s website.
Additional financial data attached.
PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,214
$
114,882
Real estate facilities, at cost
Land
816,656
769,036
Buildings and improvements
2,362,209
2,156,862
3,178,865
2,925,898
Accumulated depreciation
(1,201,990
)
(1,161,798
)
1,976,875
1,764,100
Properties held for sale, net (1)
9,465
49,259
Land and building held for development
30,068
29,665
2,016,408
1,843,024
Investment in and advances to unconsolidated joint venture
—
100,898
Rent receivable, net
1,807
1,876
Deferred rent receivable, net
31,917
32,062
Other assets
14,969
7,417
Total assets
$
2,072,315
$
2,100,159
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accrued and other liabilities
$
81,296
$
80,223
Preferred stock called for redemption
—
130,000
Credit facility
10,000
—
Total liabilities
91,296
210,223
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
PS Business Parks, Inc.’s shareholders’ equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,
38,390 shares issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017
959,750
959,750
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,
27,331,834 and 27,254,607 shares issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
272
272
Paid-in capital
733,617
735,067
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
69,448
(1,778
)
Total PS Business Parks, Inc.’s shareholders’ equity
1,763,087
1,693,311
Noncontrolling interests
217,932
196,625
Total equity
1,981,019
1,889,936
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,072,315
$
2,100,159
(1)
Includes the net book value of the properties described under
“Property Dispositions” above. The amounts at December 31, 2017
include reclassifications for additional properties held for sale.
PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
For The Three Months
For The Six Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Rental income
$
101,824
$
99,800
$
205,583
$
199,861
Expenses
Cost of operations
31,256
30,250
64,256
61,283
Depreciation and amortization
24,416
23,628
48,298
46,706
General and administrative
2,368
2,443
4,674
5,274
Total operating expenses
58,040
56,321
117,228
113,263
Operating income
43,784
43,479
88,355
86,598
Interest and other income
294
154
578
387
Interest and other expense
(167
)
(285
)
(332
)
(469
)
Equity in loss of unconsolidated joint venture
—
(382
)
—
(382
)
Gain on sale of real estate facilities
58,448
1,209
85,283
1,209
Gain on sale of development rights
—
—
—
3,865
Net income
102,359
44,175
173,884
91,208
Allocation to noncontrolling interests
(18,400
)
(6,645
)
(30,300
)
(13,746
)
Net income allocable to PS Business Parks, Inc.
83,959
37,530
143,584
77,462
Allocation to preferred shareholders
(12,959
)
(12,591
)
(25,962
)
(25,882
)
Allocation to restricted stock unit holders
(779
)
(197
)
(1,353
)
(445
)
Net income allocable to common shareholders
$
70,221
$
24,742
$
116,269
$
51,135
Net income per common share
Basic
$
2.57
$
0.91
$
4.26
$
1.88
Diluted
$
2.56
$
0.90
$
4.24
$
1.87
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
27,322
27,200
27,294
27,174
Diluted
27,423
27,412
27,395
27,384
PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
Computation of Funds from Operations and Funds Available for
Distribution
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
For The Three Months
For The Six Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Computation of Funds From Operations (1)
Net income allocable to common shareholders
$
70,221
$
24,742
$
116,269
$
51,135
Adjustments
Gain on sale of real estate facilities and development rights
(58,448
)
(1,209
)
(85,283
)
(5,074
)
Depreciation and amortization expense
24,416
23,628
48,298
46,706
Depreciation from unconsolidated joint venture
—
104
—
104
Net income allocated to noncontrolling interests
18,400
6,645
30,300
13,746
Net income allocated to restricted stock unit holders
779
197
1,353
445
FFO (income) loss allocated to joint venture partner
(2
)
—
11
—
FFO allocable to common and dilutive shares
$
55,366
$
54,107
$
110,948
$
107,062
Weighted average outstanding:
Common shares
27,322
27,200
27,294
27,174
Operating partnership units
7,305
7,305
7,305
7,305
Restricted stock units
156
179
189
196
Common share equivalents
101
212
101
210
Total common and dilutive shares
34,884
34,896
34,889
34,885
Net income per common share—diluted
$
2.56
$
0.90
$
4.24
$
1.87
Gain on sale of real estate facilities and development rights
(1.67
)
(0.03
)
(2.44
)
(0.14
)
Depreciation and amortization expense, including amounts
from unconsolidated joint venture
0.70
0.68
1.38
1.34
FFO per share (1)
$
1.59
$
1.55
$
3.18
$
3.07
Computation of Funds Available for
Distribution ("FAD") (1)
FFO allocable to common and dilutive shares
$
55,366
$
54,107
$
110,948
$
107,062
Adjustments
Recurring capital improvements
(2,329
)
(2,780
)
(3,460
)
(3,425
)
Tenant improvements
(3,817
)
(9,165
)
(7,757
)
(15,641
)
Lease commissions
(1,834
)
(1,607
)
(3,773
)
(3,145
)
Straight-line rent
(609
)
(753
)
(1,344
)
(1,634
)
Non-cash stock compensation expense
671
1,563
1,781
3,646
Cash paid for taxes in lieu of shares upon vesting of
restricted stock units
—
(47
)
(4,529
)
(3,403
)
In-place lease adjustment
16
(9
)
23
(34
)
Tenant improvement reimbursements, net of lease incentives
(619
)
(495
)
(1,134
)
(856
)
Capitalized interest
—
(227
)
—
(506
)
FAD
$
46,845
$
40,587
$
90,755
$
82,064
Distributions to common shares and units
$
29,675
$
29,522
$
59,351
$
59,025
Distribution payout ratio
63.3
%
72.7
%
65.4
%
71.9
%
(1)
FFO and FFO per share are non-GAAP measures defined by the National
Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and, along with the
non-GAAP measure FAD, are considered helpful measures of REIT
performance by REITs and many REIT analysts. FFO represents net
income before real estate depreciation and amortization expense,
gains or losses and impairment charges, which are excluded because
they are based upon historical real estate costs and assume that
building values diminish ratably over time, while we believe that
real estate values fluctuate due to market conditions. FFO per share
represents FFO allocable to common and dilutive shares, divided by
aggregate common and dilutive shares. FAD represents FFO adjusted to
(a) deduct capital expenditures that maintain the real estate
values, tenant improvements and lease commissions and (b) eliminate
certain non-cash expenses or income such as straight-line rent and
non-cash stock compensation expense. We utilize FAD in evaluating
our ongoing cash flow available for investment, debt repayment and
common distributions. We believe investors and analysts utilize FAD
in a similar manner. FFO and FFO per share are not a substitute for
net income or earnings per share. FFO and FAD are not substitutes
for GAAP net cash flow in evaluating our liquidity or ability to pay
dividends, because they exclude investing and financing activities
presented on our statements of cash flows. In addition, other REITs
may compute these measures differently, so comparisons among REITs
may not be helpful.
PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC.
Reconciliation of Selected non-GAAP Measures to Analogous GAAP
Measures
(Unaudited, in thousands)
For the Three Months
For The Six Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
RENTAL INCOME
Same Park
$
97,760
$
95,464
2.4
%
$
195,782
$
191,220
2.4
%
Non-Same Park
1,336
314
325.5
%
1,944
605
221.3
%
Multi-family
1,738
—
100.0
%
3,162
—
100.0
%
Assets sold or held for sale (1)
990
4,022
(75.4
%)
4,695
8,036
(41.6
%)
Total rental income
101,824
99,800
2.0
%
205,583
199,861
2.9
%
COST OF OPERATIONS
Adjusted Cost of Operations
Same Park
28,865
28,008
3.1
%
58,900
56,222
4.8
%
Non-Same Park
564
270
108.9
%
924
624
48.1
%
Multi-family
973
—
100.0
%
1,970
—
100.0
%
Assets sold or held for sale (1)
550
1,565
(64.9
%)
1,803
3,234
(44.2
%)
LTEIP amortization
304
407
(25.3
%)
659
1,203
(45.2
%)
Total cost of operations
31,256
30,250
3.3
%
64,256
61,283
4.9
%
OPERATING INCOME
Net operating income
Same Park
68,895
67,456
2.1
%
136,882
134,998
1.4
%
Non-Same Park
772
44
1,654.5
%
1,020
(19
)
5,468.4
%
Multi-family
765
—
100.0
%
1,192
—
100.0
%
Assets sold or held for sale (1)
440
2,457
(82.1
%)
2,892
4,802
(39.8
%)
LTEIP amortization
(304
)
(407
)
(25.3
%)
(659
)
(1,203
)
(45.2
%)
Depreciation and amortization
(24,416
)
(23,628
)
3.3
%
(48,298
)
(46,706
)
3.4
%
General and administrative
(2,368
)
(2,443
)
(3.1
%)
(4,674
)
(5,274
)
(11.4
%)
Operating income
$
43,784
$
43,479
0.7
%
$
88,355
$
86,598
2.0
%
(1)
Amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 represent
the operations of the properties described under “Property
Dispositions” above.