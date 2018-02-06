Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PSI Aktiengsllschft fr Prdkt Sytm Infrmg    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

PSI Software AG: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 11:00am CET

DGAP-News: PSI Software AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
PSI Software AG: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program

06.02.2018 / 10:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PSI Software AG: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program

Berlin - The Executive Board of PSI Software AG (ISIN DE000A0Z1JH9) decided on 5 February 2018 to buy back up to 25,000 of its own shares (this corresponds to approximately 0.16 percent of the capital stock) through the stock exchange for the implementation of this years employee participation program.

The share buyback complies with rules and regulations set forth in Sec. 71 (1) No. 2 AktG (Aktiengesetz - German Stock Corporation Act). It serves solely to fulfil the obligations arising from the employee share capital program of PSI Software AG. The total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) is up to EUR 450,000.

The share buyback will begin on 6 February 2018 and will be completed by 30 April 2018. It will be carried out by an independent financial service provider in accordance with the safe harbour rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016. In particular, the financial services provider is required to execute the repurchase of shares as follows:

1. The shares are purchased at market prices in accordance with the aforementioned regulations. The shares are not purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

2. On any trading day, no more than 25 percent of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out is purchased. The average daily volume is based on the average daily volume traded during the month preceding the month, in which the publication of the share buyback program took place, that means, on the average daily trading volume in January 2018.

On the basis of its own software products, PSI Group develops and integrates complete solutions for energy management (energy networks, energy trading), production management (mining, metals, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics) and infrastructure management for transport and safety. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 1,650 persons worldwide. www.psi.de


Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
Fax +49 30 2801-1000
Email: [email protected]


06.02.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2801-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 2801-1000
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.psi.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
WKN: A0Z1JH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

651631  06.02.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=651631&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PSI AKTIENGSLLSCHFT FR PRD
11:00a PSI SOFTWARE AG : Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program
02/05 PSI AKTIENGSLLSCHFT FR PRDKT SYTM IN : FIEGE Group counts on Warehouse Managemen..
02/05 PSI AKTIENGSLLSCHFT FR PRDKT SYTM IN : FIEGE Group counts on Warehouse Managemen..
01/24 PSI AKTIENGSLLSCHFT FR PRDKT SYTM IN : presents Depot Management System at IT-Tr..
01/23 PSI AND CAPULA : Strategic Partnership for UK Energy Management Market
01/22 PSI AKTIENGSLLSCHFT FR PRDKT SYTM IN : Vallourec awards PSI with the delivery of..
01/22 PSI AKTIENGSLLSCHFT FR PRDKT SYTM IN : Vallourec awards PSI with the delivery of..
01/09 PSI AKTIENGSLLSCHFT FR PRDKT SYTM IN : Banedanmark relies on railway electricity..
01/08 PSI AKTIENGSLLSCHFT FR PRDKT SYTM IN : presents energy solutions at E-world 2018
2017 PSI SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 186 M
EBIT 2017 14,7 M
Net income 2017 10,2 M
Finance 2017 9,75 M
Yield 2017 1,34%
P/E ratio 2017 27,21
P/E ratio 2018 23,16
EV / Sales 2017 1,49x
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
Capitalization 287 M
Chart PSI AKTIENGSLLSCHFT FR PRD
Duration : Period :
PSI Aktiengsllschft fr Prd Technical Analysis Chart | PSAN | DE000A0Z1JH9 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PSI AKTIENGSLLSCHFT FR PRD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,9 €
Spread / Average Target -7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Schrimpf Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harald Fuchs Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Haus Member-Supervisory Board
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PSI AKTIENGSLLSCHFT FR PRDKT SYTM INFRMG-1.11%356
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.29%727 177
RED HAT6.59%22 658
HEXAGON12.97%20 329
CITRIX SYSTEMS4.76%14 078
SYNOPSYS5.77%13 589
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.