Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam Tbk    PTBA   ID1000094006

PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK (PTBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam Tbk : PTBA Get a Visit from Semen Baturaja

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 03:51am CEST

PTBA received PT Semen Baturaja (Persero) Tbk working visit for two days, Tuesday (31/7) to Wednesday (1/8). The visit of the company's business comparative study was attended by 11 people from Semen Baturaja. 'PTBA's achievements certainly motivate us to explore insights, because there is much we can adopt from here. For example, PTBA is the best, 'said Suherman Yahya, VP of Strategic Planning & Project Management at Semen Baturaja Office. Suherman Yahya was impressed with the management of coal mining business conducted by PTBA in UPTE which was judged to be done with a very mature planning, since before running mining operations until post mining in the future. During the visit, the PTSB group was welcomed by PLPT Senior Manager, Sukono as Acting. GM UPTE. After induction and presentation, the team conducted field trips to the Air Laya Mine and Banko Barat Mine to several locations, including Pit 1, KPL Cik Ayip, blasting site, and reclamation field. On the second day, after a comparative study visit to several work units, such as the Corporate Social Responsibility Unit, the Legal Work Unit and the Financial Unit.

'From field visits to various locations at UPTE and discussions with management level and related staff, much we can learn and apply later,' said Suherman Yahya. Through this comparative study visit, it is expected to foster the spirit of synergy between SOEs and as a material of learning in each SOE.

Disclaimer

PT Bukit Asam (Persero) Tbk published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 01:50:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT
03:51aPT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : PTBA Get a Visit from Semen Baturaja
PU
07/24PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : Mining Holding Indonesia Company Participat..
PU
07/23COMPANY PERFORMANCE : PTBA Net Profit of Semester 1-2018 Increase Signifi&hellip..
PU
07/20PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : PTBA Ombilin Ex-Mining Unit Distribute Scho..
PU
07/16PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : Halal bi Halal 1439 H PTBA Representative O..
PU
07/16PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : Sign Head of Agreement Freeport Share Dives..
PU
07/13PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : PTBA Distribute Bidiksiba Scholarship to Ha..
PU
07/11PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : PTBA Kertapati Unit Held Halal bi Halal 143..
PU
07/10PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : PTBA and Kejati Lampung Signed a Cooperatio..
PU
07/05PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK : Inalum Picks Indometal as Holding’s G..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/1450 Top Yield Basic Materials Dividend Stocks For June 
03/13PT Bukit Asam (TBNGY) Presents At Indonesia Coal & Mining Day - Slideshow 
2015Bukit Asam Looking To Power Through Weak Coal Prices 
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2018 21 855 B
EBIT 2018 6 274 B
Net income 2018 4 835 B
Finance 2018 3 339 B
Yield 2018 4,93%
P/E ratio 2018 11,36
P/E ratio 2019 11,24
EV / Sales 2018 2,21x
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
Capitalization 51 613 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4 165  IDR
Spread / Average Target -8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Arviyan Arifin President Director
Agus Suhartono President Commissioner
Suryo Eko Hadianto Director-Production Operations
Mega Satria Finance Director
Octavianus Tarigan Senior Manager-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PT TAMBANG BATUBARA BUKIT ASAM TBK3 561
GLENCORE-17.47%62 911
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-22.70%52 095
COAL INDIA2.85%23 708
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-9.80%11 153
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-14.86%8 398
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.