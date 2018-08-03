PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam Tbk : PTBA Get a Visit from Semen Baturaja

PTBA received PT Semen Baturaja (Persero) Tbk working visit for two days, Tuesday (31/7) to Wednesday (1/8). The visit of the company's business comparative study was attended by 11 people from Semen Baturaja. 'PTBA's achievements certainly motivate us to explore insights, because there is much we can adopt from here. For example, PTBA is the best, 'said Suherman Yahya, VP of Strategic Planning & Project Management at Semen Baturaja Office. Suherman Yahya was impressed with the management of coal mining business conducted by PTBA in UPTE which was judged to be done with a very mature planning, since before running mining operations until post mining in the future. During the visit, the PTSB group was welcomed by PLPT Senior Manager, Sukono as Acting. GM UPTE. After induction and presentation, the team conducted field trips to the Air Laya Mine and Banko Barat Mine to several locations, including Pit 1, KPL Cik Ayip, blasting site, and reclamation field. On the second day, after a comparative study visit to several work units, such as the Corporate Social Responsibility Unit, the Legal Work Unit and the Financial Unit.

'From field visits to various locations at UPTE and discussions with management level and related staff, much we can learn and apply later,' said Suherman Yahya. Through this comparative study visit, it is expected to foster the spirit of synergy between SOEs and as a material of learning in each SOE.