PTC : Elekta Implements PTC’s ThingWorx on Microsoft Azure for Next Generation Remote Service

PTC
(NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that Elekta,
a leading innovator of equipment and software used to improve, prolong,
and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders, is
extending its remote services transformation by implementing PTC’s ThingWorx®
Industrial Innovation Platform, powered by Microsoft Azure, to gain an
analytical understanding of the data collected from its devices in the
field. The ThingWorx Platform will also enable Elekta to innovate faster
by gaining greater product performance and service insights.
Founded in Stockholm in 1972 by Lars Leksell, a professor of
neurosurgery at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Elekta has grown
into a publicly-traded medical technology group with 3,600 employees and
operational assets in more than 6,000 medical facilities around the
globe.
Elekta has been at the forefront of the digital revolution, being among
the first to seek new ways to generate added value for its customers by
connecting, monitoring, and remotely servicing its machinery. The first
strategy Elekta implemented was remote service capabilities through
Elekta IntelliMax®. Running on PTC’s ThingWorx Platform,
Elekta IntelliMax provides securely-controlled remote access and
predictive maintenance of its machines.
The ThingWorx Platform integrates with Microsoft Azure IoT to enable
Elekta to connect thousands of assets from Elekta customers around the
globe, enabling product performance visibility to improve uptime for
clinicians and increase patient volume. Elekta already remotely fixes
more than 30 percent of all machine issues. With greater product
insights, Elekta expects to further enhance predictive maintenance
capabilities, enabling users to save significant travel time and cost,
and, even more importantly, avoid unplanned clinical downtime, which can
negatively impact patient treatment regimens.
“Almost 1.5 million patients are treated with Elekta’s systems each
year,” said Daniel Kingham, remote service program director, Elekta.
“The importance of not missing a single treatment is absolutely
paramount to each of them on both a physical and emotional level. It is
unacceptable to deny a patient a scheduled treatment due to machine
failure. Elekta IntelliMax, powered by PTC ThingWorx and Microsoft
Azure, enables automated alerts predicting parts failures, proactive
calls to customers to resolve issues that may cause interruptions, and
immediate responses to customer service requests.”
“We are delighted to continue to support Elekta as it becomes more
proactive in its service initiatives,” said Catherine Kniker, chief
revenue officer, ThingWorx, PTC. “Elekta’s commitment to leveraging
ThingWorx is a clear validation of the value the platform provides and
the results it delivers in helping Elekta maintain its life saving
technologies.”
