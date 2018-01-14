PTC : to Demonstrate Its Retail Innovation Platform and the Transformation of Retail with the Internet of Things at NRF 2018

PTC
(NASDAQ: PTC) today announced it will feature its Retail Innovation
Platform, an end-to-end technology platform designed to enable retailers
and brand owners to overcome today’s market pressures, including the
need for fast fashion, the ability to service the digital consumer, the
need to keep costs under control, and the ability to manage complex
supply chains with agility, in booth #4463 at the National Retail
Federation’s (NRF) annual event, Retail's
BIG Show, on January 14-16th.
To better meet the evolving and demanding needs of the retail industry,
several retail technology innovations and solutions from PTC are being
fully integrated into a single, connected platform. The Retail
Innovation Platform from PTC will enable retailers to design and develop
products faster and better, overcome global supply chain complexities
with end-to-end transparency, and deliver a connected store experience
to improve consumer engagement.
“The potential impact of the IoT is no longer a secret. At PTC, we
recognized this from the beginning and are bringing our solutions and
technologies together to further enable retailers and brand owners to
transform how they operate and compete, starting with design through to
the in-store experience,” said Eric Symon, vice president and general
manager, PTC Retail Business Unit. “We are excited to show the industry
at such a significant retail event just how powerful this technology can
be.”
IoT Is at the Heart of First-Of-Its-Kind Connected Store
PTC and several technology partners, including Deloitte, piloted a fully
smart, connected store with Legend World Wide, located in Belgrade,
Serbia. Impinj, Monolith, and NCR each provide a unique set of in-store
data, which is then centralized into PTC’s ThingWorx®
Industrial Innovation Platform and presented in a series of
dashboards that provide actionable insights.
“Digital channels are re-defining the purpose of today’s store. We are
exploring the promise of IoT with stores like Legend and experimenting
with smart technology to capture data and generate
insights,” said Victor Hoong, partner, Deloitte Digital. “We joined
forces with PTC, Monolith, Impinj, and NCR Corporation, combining our
capabilities to connect stores and gain practical learnings that we can
share with our customers and the retail community.”
Retailers, including Legend, can leverage analytics to enable them to
optimize inventory levels and understand customer traffic to optimize
product assortments based on personas. Additionally, ThingWorx allows
retailers to improve the in-store experience by understanding traffic
patterns to optimize store layout and better predicting in store
staffing needs. Centrally, ThingWorx enables users to monitor the health
of the devices in the store.
Visual and Collaborative Design with FlexPLM Canvas
To enable brands and retailers to deliver on-trend products to market
on-time and on-budget, PTC offers the FlexPLM® Canvas app, a
visually-stunning digital concept board app that enables designers and
developers to easily capture inspirations, concepts, trends,
requirements, and feedback in one place.
Users can drop in images and video, text, documents (PDF, Adobe®
Illustrator®, Adobe® Photoshop®,
Microsoft® Word, PowerPoint®, Excel®),
and color swatches, as well as leverage built-in links to leading social
media sites to capture up-to-the-minute trends, imagery, and the voice
of the customer.
The tool enables teams to share ideas internally and externally, while
rapidly iterating on them to help teams understand design direction
early in the development cycle. Finalized inspirations can be integrated
into FlexPLM to kick start product development and enable users to gain
deeper insights and visibility into sourcing processes. FlexPLM Canvas
enables brands and retailers to shorten cycle time by easily
transforming ideas into real products.
Introducing ThingWorx Augmented Reality (AR) Apps for the Retail
Industry
As a leader in both the Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented reality
(AR), PTC is excited to bring both technologies to the retail industry
with the announcement of its new AR apps. These apps will combine the
capabilities of iOS 11 and ARKit
– a new framework that enables unparalleled augmented reality
experiences for iPhone and iPad – with ThingWorx to enable retailers and
brand owners to transform how they design, develop, and sell their
products. These apps will be made for iOS, and this mobile-led retail
transformation will enable users to redefine the customer experience and
allow retailers to do even more with iPhone and iPad.
The retail AR apps will enable retailers and brand owners to access
FlexPLM and other enterprise systems in real-time to support a variety
of internal and customer-facing processes:
-
Line Review App will enhance how users review a product line by
combining critical product data, such as unit cost and margin, with
high-fidelity 3D models augmented into a user’s physical space. The
app will enable merchandisers and other stakeholders to review a
product line’s viability and capture feedback and execute adjustments
from the convenience of an iPad.
-
Material Lookup App will enable users to accelerate the material
development and sourcing processes by using image recognition to
identify materials, prints, and patterns and providing crucial
information, such as supplier, cost, and lead time to the end user.
PTC’s Retail Innovation Platform and AR technologies will also enable
retailers and brands to improve the consumer’s product buying
experience. With PTC’s focus on the iOS platform and ecosystem, both
retailers and consumers will be able to experience the power of AR
quickly and easily with iOS. This platform can combine rich,
high-quality 3D models with product information, enabling consumers to
make informed buying decisions when shopping online or in stores when
physical products aren’t always on-hand for review.
“Augmented reality, when coupled with product design data, can transform
the way products are developed,” said Quach Hai, senior director of
product management, PTC Retail Business Unit. “Stakeholders, including
merchandisers and designers, can use AR to get a feel for what a product
will look like during its development. This empowers them to make better
aesthetic and financial decisions. The support for AR on the iPad and
iPhone is powerful and convenient for these kinds of use cases.”
Additional Resources
About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC helps companies around the world reinvent the way they design,
manufacture, operate, and service things in and for a smart, connected
world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design, and in 1998 were
first to market with Internet-based product lifecycle management. Today,
our leading industrial innovation platform and field-proven solutions
enable you to unlock value at the convergence of the physical and
digital worlds. With PTC, manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and
developers can capitalize on the promise of the Internet of Things and
augmented reality technology today and drive the future of innovation.
PTC.com
@PTC
Blogs
The timing of any product release, including any features or
functionality, is subject to change at PTC’s discretion.
PTC, FlexPLM, Canvas, ThingWorx, and the PTC logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United
States and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180114005067/en/