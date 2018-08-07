Log in
PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC. (PTCT)
PTC Therapeutics, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

08/07/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 7, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-E58213447263E.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 272 M
EBIT 2018 -38,1 M
Net income 2018 -55,3 M
Debt 2018 32,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 6,61x
EV / Sales 2019 4,95x
Capitalization 1 764 M
Technical analysis trends PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 38,8 $
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart W. Peltz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Schmertzler Chairman
Marcio Souza Chief Operating Officer
Christine Utter Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Neil Gregory Almstead Executive VP-Research, Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.127.70%1 764
GILEAD SCIENCES8.78%101 251
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.47%44 700
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS5.03%41 326
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.49.52%10 418
GENMAB3.94%10 195
