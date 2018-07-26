Log in
PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC. (PTCT)
PTC Therapeutics : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that the Company will host a webcast conference call to report its second quarter 2018 financial results and provide an update on the company's business and outlook on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. (ET) after closing of the market.

The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 303-9216 (domestic) or (973) 935-8152 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the passcode 8284468. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the investor relations section of the PTC website at www.ptcbio.com. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the company's website for two weeks.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.
PTC is a science-led, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. Founded 20 years ago, PTC Therapeutics has successfully launched two rare disorder products and has a global commercial footprint. This success is the foundation that drives investment in a robust pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need.

For More Information Please Contact:



Media:

Investors:

Jane Baj

Emily Hill

+1 (908) 912-9167

+ 1 (908) 912-9327

[email protected]

[email protected]

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-therapeutics-to-host-conference-call-to-discuss-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-300686834.html

SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
