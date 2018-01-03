PTT Exploration and Production PCL : PTTEP receives 3 awards at the Asia regional level from the Asset Magazine

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) represented by Yongyos Krongphanich, Senior Vice President, Finance Division and Chatawut Chanvanichskul, Structural Engineer received 3 awards at the Asia regional level; the Platinum Corporate Award, the Best Initiative in Innovation Award, and the Best Investor Relations Team Award from the Asset, Asia's leading financial magazine for continuously demonstrates excellence performance in finance, corporate governance, social responsibility, environmental responsibility and investor relations.

The awarding ceremony took place at the 'The Asset Corporate Awards 2017' event in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.

