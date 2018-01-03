Log in
PTT Exploration and Production PCL : PTTEP receives 3 awards at the Asia regional level from the Asset Magazine

01/03/2018

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) represented by Yongyos Krongphanich, Senior Vice President, Finance Division and Chatawut Chanvanichskul, Structural Engineer received 3 awards at the Asia regional level; the Platinum Corporate Award, the Best Initiative in Innovation Award, and the Best Investor Relations Team Award from the Asset, Asia's leading financial magazine for continuously demonstrates excellence performance in finance, corporate governance, social responsibility, environmental responsibility and investor relations.

The awarding ceremony took place at the 'The Asset Corporate Awards 2017' event in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section
Tongchit Pongorapin Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4587
Wipawee Panyadee Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4037
E-mail: [email protected]: http://www.pttep.com Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pttepplc

The information, statements, forecasts and projections contained herein reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various risks. No assurance is given that these future events will occur, or that the Company's future assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 03:19:05 UTC.

Financials ( THB)
Sales 2017 151 B
EBIT 2017 46 747 M
Net income 2017 17 249 M
Finance 2017 39 223 M
Yield 2017 2,95%
P/E ratio 2017 20,86
P/E ratio 2018 12,94
EV / Sales 2017 2,37x
EV / Sales 2018 2,07x
Capitalization 397 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 99,7  THB
Spread / Average Target -0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Somporn Vongvuthipornchai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prajya Phinyawat Chairman
Phongsthorn Thavisin Chief Operating Officer
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Ketmadee Paireepinart Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL12 242
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.00%65 622
CNOOC LTD3.03%64 272
EOG RESOURCES INC0.00%62 396
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.00%56 368
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%43 720
