Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  PTT Exploration and Production PCL    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL (PTTEP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PTT Exploration and Production PCL : PaymentofInterimDividendforthefirsthalfyearoperationsof2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 08:56am CEST
PTTEP 13061/00-6004/2018

Investor Relations Tel. 0-2537-5919, 0-2537-5843

26 July 2018

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Ratchadapisek Road, Din Daeng

Bangkok 10400

Dear Sir,

Subject: Payment of Interim Dividend for the first half year operations of 2018

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, or PTTEP, wishes to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company, at meeting No. 12/2561/446 on 26 July 2018, approved the payment of an Interim Dividend from consolidated performance of PTTEP and its Subsidiaries for the first half year operations of 2018 (1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018) to the shareholders at the rate of Baht 1.75 per share; the entire amount to be paid from unappropriated retained earnings under the Revenue Code.

The Record Date to entitle rightful shareholders who may receive the dividend will be on 9 August 2018 and the dividend payment will be on 24 August 2018.

Sincerely yours,

Somporn Vongvuthipornchai

Somporn Vongvuthipornchai

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 06:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUC
08:56aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PaymentofInterimDividendforthefirsthalfyear..
PU
08:41aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP posts strong performance in the first..
PU
08:16aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Unreviewed Financial Statements, Management..
PU
07/16PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP divests its stake in Montara field in..
PU
07/16PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : The divestment of Montara Field in the Comm..
PU
06/29PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Dissolution of PTTEP Rommana Company Limite..
PU
06/29PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and ..
PU
06/22ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Continues Divestment Streak with Thai Gas Sale
AQ
06/21PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Shell Completes Sale of Stake in Thailand&r..
AQ
06/21PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : PTTEP completes the acquisition of Shell&rs..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/26PTT Exploration & Production Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earning.. 
2017PTT Exploration & Production Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earning.. 
2015GLOBAL X SOUTHEAST ASIA ETF : Un-Emerging Market 
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 176 B
EBIT 2018 65 988 M
Net income 2018 42 636 M
Finance 2018 57 433 M
Yield 2018 3,82%
P/E ratio 2018 12,64
P/E ratio 2019 11,88
EV / Sales 2018 2,71x
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 534 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 144  THB
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Somporn Vongvuthipornchai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prajya Phinyawat Chairman
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Ketmadee Paireepinart Vice President-Information Technology
Ampon Kittiampon Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL16 078
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.28%81 881
EOG RESOURCES18.97%71 119
CNOOC LTD14.80%70 777
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION14.49%63 138
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.69%42 854