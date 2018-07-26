PTT Exploration and Production PCL : PaymentofInterimDividendforthefirsthalfyearoperationsof2018

PTTEP 13061/00-6004/2018 Investor Relations Tel. 0-2537-5919, 0-2537-5843

26 July 2018

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Ratchadapisek Road, Din Daeng

Bangkok 10400

Dear Sir,

Subject: Payment of Interim Dividend for the first half year operations of 2018

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, or PTTEP, wishes to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company, at meeting No. 12/2561/446 on 26 July 2018, approved the payment of an Interim Dividend from consolidated performance of PTTEP and its Subsidiaries for the first half year operations of 2018 (1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018) to the shareholders at the rate of Baht 1.75 per share; the entire amount to be paid from unappropriated retained earnings under the Revenue Code.

The Record Date to entitle rightful shareholders who may receive the dividend will be on 9 August 2018 and the dividend payment will be on 24 August 2018.

Sincerely yours,

Somporn Vongvuthipornchai

Chief Executive Officer