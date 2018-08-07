Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  PTT Public Company Limited    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PTT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PTT Public : New Company Establishment to Operate Lubricants Business in China (PTTOR China)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 04:11am CEST

(Translation)

No. 80000001/733

7 August 2018

Subject New Company Establishment to Operate Lubricants Business in China (PTTOR China)

To President, The Stock Exchange of Thailand

PTT Public Company Limited (PTT)'s Board of Directors at the meeting No.8/2560 on 18 August 2017 passed a resolution to establish a new company to carry out lubricants business in China ("PTTOR CHINA") with a registered capital of not more than 80 million Thai Baht (around 2.26 million USD). PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited ("PTTOR") (in which PTT holds 100% shares) will hold 100% of PTTOR CHINA shares. PTTOR CHINA has been registered to establish on 3 August 2018.

This establishment of PTTOR CHINA is in line with PTTOR's direction and strategy of market expansion in China, according to a vision of being a leading brand in the region.

The transaction is not a connected transaction and the transaction size does not require disclosure under the rule, procedures and disclosure of information concerning the acquisition and disposition of assets of listed company, but this report is in accordance with the disclosure of investment in a company with a proportion of 10% or more of its paid up capital.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Tevin Vongvanich)

President & CEO

Investor Relations Department

Tel 0 2537 3518

Fax 0 2537 3948

Disclaimer

PTT pcl published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 02:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
04:11aPTT PUBLIC : New Company Establishment to Operate Lubricants Business in China (..
PU
07/23PTT PUBLIC : Providing financial assistance to Global Power Synergy Public Compa..
PU
07/23PTT PUBLIC : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose the Agenda for the 2019 Annua..
PU
07/06PTT PUBLIC : Hire a Designer and Publisher. Diaries and Calendars Gain
AQ
07/03PTT PUBLIC : Retirement of a Director due to The Completion of Sixty Five Years ..
PU
07/02PTT PUBLIC : Update the progress of the Restructuring of PTT in relation to oil ..
PU
06/28PTT PUBLIC : Interest Payment of Debenture (September 2018)
PU
06/28PTT PUBLIC : Interest Payment of Debenture (July 2018)
PU
06/28PTT PUBLIC : Interest Payment of Debenture (August 2018)
PU
06/20PTT Seeks Bigger Role in Thai Industrial Base With Glow Energy Deal -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/18PTT Public (PUTRY) Presents At Opportunity Day For Q1/2018 - Slideshow 
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 2 293 B
EBIT 2018 223 B
Net income 2018 136 B
Debt 2018 165 B
Yield 2018 3,73%
P/E ratio 2018 11,50
P/E ratio 2019 11,36
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 1 478 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 56,5  THB
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tevin Vongvanich President, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Auttapol Rerkpiboon COO-Downstream Petroleum Business Group
Nitima Thepvanangkul Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chansin Treenuchagron Chief Technology & Engineering Officer
Kittipong Kittayarak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED44 468
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-4.11%339 554
BP7.23%145 830
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP7.34%115 932
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES27.75%108 826
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.40%67 468
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.