PTT Public : New Company Establishment to Operate Lubricants Business in China (PTTOR China)

(Translation)

No. 80000001/733

7 August 2018

Subject New Company Establishment to Operate Lubricants Business in China (PTTOR China)

To President, The Stock Exchange of Thailand

PTT Public Company Limited (PTT)'s Board of Directors at the meeting No.8/2560 on 18 August 2017 passed a resolution to establish a new company to carry out lubricants business in China ("PTTOR CHINA") with a registered capital of not more than 80 million Thai Baht (around 2.26 million USD). PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited ("PTTOR") (in which PTT holds 100% shares) will hold 100% of PTTOR CHINA shares. PTTOR CHINA has been registered to establish on 3 August 2018.

This establishment of PTTOR CHINA is in line with PTTOR's direction and strategy of market expansion in China, according to a vision of being a leading brand in the region.

The transaction is not a connected transaction and the transaction size does not require disclosure under the rule, procedures and disclosure of information concerning the acquisition and disposition of assets of listed company, but this report is in accordance with the disclosure of investment in a company with a proportion of 10% or more of its paid up capital.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Tevin Vongvanich)

President & CEO

Investor Relations Department

Tel 0 2537 3518

Fax 0 2537 3948