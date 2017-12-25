Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  PTT Public Company Limited    PTT   TH0646010007

SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

PTT Public : Disclosure of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2018 - 2022) investment plan Presentation on the Company's Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2017 | 11:29am CET

ที่ 80000046/81

25 December 2017

SubjectDisclosure of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2018 - 2022) investment plan

Presentation on the Company's Website

To

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

PTT Public Company Limited ("PTT") would like to inform that PTT has already posted thePTT's five-year (Year 2018 - 2022) investment plan presentation that PTT had submitted SET notification on 22 December 2017 on the Company's website in the following link

http://ptt.listedcompany.com/misc/presentations/20171222-ptt-capex-plan-201822-02.pdf

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

(Mrs. Nitima Thepvanangkul)

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Tel. 0 2537 3518

Fax. 0 2537 3948

PTT pcl published this content on 25 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2017 10:29:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
11:29a PTT PUBLIC : Disclosure of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2018 - 2..
12/22 PTT PUBLIC : Notification of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2018 -..
12/22 PTT PUBLIC : Notification of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2018 -..
12/20 PTT PUBLIC : Extension of Inter-Company Borrowing and Lending ("ICBL") Contract ..
11/17 PTT PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting Q3/2017 / Opportunity Day Q3/2017..
11/16 PETROCHINA : Ecuador drops plan to request exemption from OPEC cut - oil ministe..
11/16 PTT PUBLIC : Disposal of Ordinary Shares in Star Petroleum Refining Public Compa..
11/13 PTT PUBLIC : Financial Statements and operating results for the 3-month and 9-mo..
10/30 PTT PUBLIC : Notification of the Applicable Premium for the Redemption of USD de..
10/11 PTT PUBLIC : Announcement of Public Holidays of PTT Public Co., Ltd. for the yea..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/22 PTT Public Company (PUTRY) Presents At DbAccess Thailand SET Corporate Day - ..
08/22 PTT Public Company (PUTRY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
05/23 PTT (PETFF) Presents At Opportunity Day
03/28 PTT Public Company (PETFF) Presents At Credit Suisse 20th Asian Investment Co..
2016 WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM) July Summary
Financials ( THB)
Sales 2017 2 107 B
EBIT 2017 195 B
Net income 2017 122 B
Debt 2017 198 B
Yield 2017 4,04%
P/E ratio 2017 10,55
P/E ratio 2018 10,90
EV / Sales 2017 0,70x
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
Capitalization 1 274 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 454  THB
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tevin Vongvanich President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Piyasvasti Amranand Chairman
Chansin Treenuchagron COO-Infrastructure & Sustainability Management
Wirat Uanarumit COO-Upstream Petroleum & Gas Business Group
Nitima Thepvanangkul Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED38 922
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-6.97%355 790
BP1.49%136 846
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP11.46%106 459
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP--.--%106 324
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED70.22%91 072
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.