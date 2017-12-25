PTT Public : Disclosure of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2018 - 2022) investment plan Presentation on the Company's Website

ที่ 80000046/81
25 December 2017
SubjectDisclosure of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2018 - 2022) investment plan
Presentation on the Company's Website
To
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
PTT Public Company Limited ("PTT") would like to inform that PTT has already posted thePTT's five-year (Year 2018 - 2022) investment plan presentation that PTT had submitted SET notification on 22 December 2017 on the Company's website in the following link
http://ptt.listedcompany.com/misc/presentations/20171222-ptt-capex-plan-201822-02.pdf
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
(Mrs. Nitima Thepvanangkul)
Chief Financial Officer
Investor Relations
Tel. 0 2537 3518
Fax. 0 2537 3948
PTT pcl published this content on 25 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2017 10:29:09 UTC.