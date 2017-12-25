PTT Public : Disclosure of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2018 - 2022) investment plan Presentation on the Company's Website

ที่ 80000046/81

25 December 2017

SubjectDisclosure of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2018 - 2022) investment plan

PTT Public Company Limited ("PTT") would like to inform that PTT has already posted thePTT's five-year (Year 2018 - 2022) investment plan presentation that PTT had submitted SET notification on 22 December 2017 on the Company's website in the following link

http://ptt.listedcompany.com/misc/presentations/20171222-ptt-capex-plan-201822-02.pdf

