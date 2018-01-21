Log in
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION (PPC)
Report
Public Power : Greece says 15 investors interested in coal-fired plants sale

01/21/2018 | 06:35pm CET

Fifteen investors have expressed interest in acquiring coal-fired plants the country will divest to comply with an EU court ruling, Greece's energy ministry said on Sunday.

Athens has agreed with its foreign creditors that power utility Public Power Corp, which is 51 percent state-owned, will sell plants equal to about 40 percent of its capacity after a European court ruled that the utility had abused its dominant position in the coal market.

Greek and international energy producers and local industries participated in a market test conducted by the European Commission's directorate general for competition, the ministry said in a statement.  

"There was strong interest from investors," Energy Minister George Stathakis said, without providing further details.

Greece has reached an agreement with the Commission on the issue, which has been at the top of the agenda of talks with its creditors, and will prepare a draft law, he said.

The units that will be sold are Meliti I and the yet-to-be-built Meliti II in northern Greece along with another two units in the southern Greek town of Megalopolis.

Athens is expected to pass any relevant law by April in order for PPC to launch a tender by June.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Editing by William Maclean)

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 5 074 M
EBIT 2017 -33,0 M
Net income 2017 2,00 M
Debt 2017 4 123 M
Yield 2017 2,03%
P/E ratio 2017 7,67
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 0,92x
EV / Sales 2018 0,99x
Capitalization 534 M
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Panagiotakis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aravantinos Nikolaos General Manager-Support Operations
George C. Angelopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Panagiotis Dimitris Alexakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Georgios Andriotis Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION17.03%652
DUKE ENERGY CORP-6.78%53 770
IBERDROLA2.94%52 673
DOMINION ENERGY-6.86%48 258
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.32%44 601
EXELON CORPORATION-0.81%36 484
