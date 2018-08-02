Public Service : Essex County Prosecutor Issues Subpoena to PSEG Following Customer's Death

By Stephen Nakrosis



Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG), parent of New York area utility Public Service Electric and Gas, said in a filing that the company had received a subpoena from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office seeking records and correspondence between the utility and a customer who died after her power was cut off.

According to the filing, service was discontinued "because of outstanding arrears on that customer's account. Subsequent to the discontinuation of electricity, that customer died on the afternoon of July 5."

PSEG said the family of the customer, who was on hospice care, "raised allegations in the media regarding PSE&G's conduct," and claimed "the discontinuation of electric service prevented the customer from using life-sustaining medical equipment."

A PSEG spokesperson couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Katherine Carter, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office, said the office doesn't comment on ongoing investigations.

According to the filing, the New Jersey Bureau of Public Utilities had also started an investigation into the matter. A BPU spokesman couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

PSEG said they are "fully cooperating" with the BPU and the Prosecutor's Office, and also said the Board of Directors has retained outside counsel to investigate the matter.

Company website: https://corporate.pseg.com/

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at [email protected]