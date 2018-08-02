Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP (PEG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/02 06:20:10 pm
50.895 USD   +0.70%
05:50pPUBLIC SERVICE : Essex County Prosecutor Issues Subpoena to PSEG Fol..
DJ
08/01PSEG : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Public Service : Essex County Prosecutor Issues Subpoena to PSEG Following Customer's Death

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 05:50pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG), parent of New York area utility Public Service Electric and Gas, said in a filing that the company had received a subpoena from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office seeking records and correspondence between the utility and a customer who died after her power was cut off.

According to the filing, service was discontinued "because of outstanding arrears on that customer's account. Subsequent to the discontinuation of electricity, that customer died on the afternoon of July 5."

PSEG said the family of the customer, who was on hospice care, "raised allegations in the media regarding PSE&G's conduct," and claimed "the discontinuation of electric service prevented the customer from using life-sustaining medical equipment."

A PSEG spokesperson couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Katherine Carter, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office, said the office doesn't comment on ongoing investigations.

According to the filing, the New Jersey Bureau of Public Utilities had also started an investigation into the matter. A BPU spokesman couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

PSEG said they are "fully cooperating" with the BPU and the Prosecutor's Office, and also said the Board of Directors has retained outside counsel to investigate the matter.

Company website: https://corporate.pseg.com/

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
05:50pPUBLIC SERVICE : Essex County Prosecutor Issues Subpoena to PSEG Following Custo..
DJ
08/01PUBLIC SERVICE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
08/01PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
08/01PSEG : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results
PR
07/31PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Offers 10 LED Light Bulbs for $10
PU
07/30PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG to Meet with Investors During the First Full Week of Augus..
PU
07/27PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC. : half-yearly earnings release
07/20Free Technical Reports on FuelCell Energy and Three Additional Utilities Equi..
AC
07/17PSEG : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter Of 2018
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) CEO Ralph Izzo on Q2 2018 Results .. 
08/01Public Service beats by $0.01, misses on revenue 
07/31Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
07/20Entergy, AEP, WEC upgraded at Goldman; Public Service Enterprise cut 
07/17Public Service declares $0.45 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 993 M
EBIT 2018 2 522 M
Net income 2018 1 592 M
Debt 2018 14 829 M
Yield 2018 3,56%
P/E ratio 2018 16,17
P/E ratio 2019 15,20
EV / Sales 2018 4,09x
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
Capitalization 26 049 M
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 56,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
Albert R. Gamper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP0.12%26 049
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.64%57 216
IBERDROLA1.92%49 559
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.06%49 165
DOMINION ENERGY-11.53%46 794
EXELON CORPORATION6.57%41 029
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.