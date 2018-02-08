Log in
PUBLIC STORAGE (PSA)
Public Storage : Launches Be Our Valentine Video Contest

02/08/2018 | 11:16pm CET

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is spreading the love this month with its Be Our Valentine Video Contest launching today. The company is offering the chance to win $2,500 to videographers ready to recite poetry about storing, moving and organizing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208006494/en/

The Public Storage Be Our Valentine Contest is accepting video submissions from storage-loving video ...

The Public Storage Be Our Valentine Contest is accepting video submissions from storage-loving videographers until February 20, 2018. Upload submissions on the Public Storage Facebook page! (Graphic: Business Wire)

Contestants should share poems about their own organization projects, or best storage and moving tips, in one of two entry categories, for employees or the general public. Videos showing off high levels of creativity will have a shot at winning the $2,500 prize!

There’s plenty to love about Public Storage and that relaxed, warm-and-fuzzy feeling that can come from finally tidying up and making a space feel like home. Be Our Valentine Contest entries must be less than two minutes long and contain all original content (that includes backup music for those who want to use it).

Please upload videos to the Public Storage Be Our Valentine Contest tab on Facebook, or on the mobile-friendly contest page, by the end of the day February 20, 2018 for a chance to win!

Finalists in each category will be announced and posted to the Public Storage YouTube channel on February 26, 2018. Winners will be selected as fan favorites based on the most views by the contest deadline, 9:00 a.m. (PST) on March 5, 2018.

Earlier this month, two winners were awarded cash prizes for creating unique videos about organization transformations. Give them a watch here if you’re ready to be inspired to organize your own space: http://bit.ly/2E43aif.

Help spread the love this month by sharing these contest details far and wide! And don’t forget to follow Public Storage on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information, please contact company Vice President Clemente Teng at (818) 244-8080, Ext. 1141.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Company Information

We help customers in their time of need, whether moving, downsizing or storing for business. Public Storage was founded in 1972 with a single Southern California self-storage building. We’ve grown a bit since then, to more than 2,374 locations around the country, making us the largest in the business today and a member of the S&P 500. We offer self-storage options of all shapes and sizes and the same personal attention from on-site managers that we’ve been giving from day one. For stockholders, we are a real estate investment trust, meaning we distribute a large portion of revenue to public investors in the form of dividends. Learn more about Public Storage at https://www.publicstorage.com.


© Business Wire 2018
