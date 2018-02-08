Public Storage : Launches Be Our Valentine Video Contest

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is spreading the love this month with its Be
Our Valentine Video Contest launching today. The company is offering the
chance to win $2,500 to videographers ready to recite poetry about
storing, moving and organizing.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208006494/en/
The Public Storage Be Our Valentine Contest is accepting video submissions from storage-loving videographers until February 20, 2018. Upload submissions on the Public Storage Facebook page! (Graphic: Business Wire)
Contestants should share poems about their own organization projects, or
best storage and moving tips, in one of two entry categories, for
employees or the general public. Videos showing off high levels of
creativity will have a shot at winning the $2,500 prize!
There’s plenty to love about Public Storage and that relaxed,
warm-and-fuzzy feeling that can come from finally tidying up and making
a space feel like home. Be Our Valentine Contest entries must be less
than two minutes long and contain all original content (that includes
backup music for those who want to use it).
Please upload videos to the Public
Storage Be Our Valentine Contest tab on Facebook, or on the mobile-friendly
contest page, by the end of the day February 20, 2018 for a chance
to win!
Finalists in each category will be announced and posted to the Public
Storage YouTube channel on February 26, 2018. Winners will be
selected as fan favorites based on the most views by the contest
deadline, 9:00 a.m. (PST) on March 5, 2018.
Earlier this month, two winners were awarded cash prizes for creating
unique videos about organization transformations. Give them a watch here
if you’re ready to be inspired to organize your own space: http://bit.ly/2E43aif.
Help spread the love this month by sharing these contest details far and
wide! And don’t forget to follow Public Storage on Facebook
and Twitter.
For more information, please contact company Vice President Clemente
Teng at (818) 244-8080, Ext. 1141.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Company Information
We help customers in their time of need, whether moving, downsizing or
storing for business. Public Storage was founded in 1972 with a single
Southern California self-storage building. We’ve grown a bit since then,
to more than 2,374 locations around the country, making us the largest
in the business today and a member of the S&P 500. We offer self-storage
options of all shapes and sizes and the same personal attention from
on-site managers that we’ve been giving from day one. For stockholders,
we are a real estate investment trust, meaning we distribute a large
portion of revenue to public investors in the form of dividends. Learn
more about Public Storage at https://www.publicstorage.com.
