PUBLICIS GROUPE
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Publicis Groupe : Half-year financial report ended June 30,2018

08/03/2018 | 05:06pm CEST

Half-Year 2018 Financial Report

August 3, 2018 - The Half-Year 2018 Financial Report of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is available at the Company's website,www.publicisgroupe.com

(Investors / Investors & Analysts / Regulatory Information).

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organised across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish & Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com| Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook:www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe| LinkedIn : Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!

Contacts

Publicis Groupe

Peggy Nahmany

Corporate Communications

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 72 83

[email protected]

Jean-Michel Bonamy

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88

[email protected]

Chi-Chung Lo

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 66 69

[email protected]

WWW.PUBLICISGROUPE.COM

Disclaimer

Publicis Groupe SA published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 15:05:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9 353 M
EBIT 2018 1 453 M
Net income 2018 974 M
Debt 2018 375 M
Yield 2018 3,89%
P/E ratio 2018 12,63
P/E ratio 2019 11,45
EV / Sales 2018 1,41x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capitalization 12 785 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 64,4 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur Sadoun Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Agathe Bousquet President
Maurice Lévy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Michael Etienne Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michel Cicurel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLICIS GROUPE-5.28%14 821
WPP GROUP-13.01%19 330
OMNICOM GROUP-7.54%15 138
INTERPUBLIC GROUP9.03%8 436
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-37.99%8 353
CYBERAGENT, INC.35.04%6 846
