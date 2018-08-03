Publicis Groupe : Half-year financial report ended June 30,2018

Half-Year 2018 Financial Report

August 3, 2018 - The Half-Year 2018 Financial Report of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is available at the Company's website,www.publicisgroupe.com

(Investors / Investors & Analysts / Regulatory Information).

