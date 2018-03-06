Publicis Groupe : Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe's SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties

BETHESDA, Md., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International announced today it has appointed Publicis Groupe's SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry as its global media agency of record to oversee all media planning and purchasing. The collaboration with Publicis Groupe will take a performance-driven, customer-centric approach to the art and science of marketing through a dedicated Marriott One Media team working with Marriott's internal media teams around the world.

"We are excited to welcome Publicis Groupe in their new, expanded role, and work together to break new ground," said Karin Timpone, Global Marketing Officer of Marriott International. "I also want to thank Wavemaker who has provided valuable strategic guidance in media, successfully working with us to launch several award-winning campaigns."

Over the past year, Marriott has grown to 30 brands with 6,500 hotels located in 127 countries, and more than 110 million members of its loyalty programs - Marriott Rewards, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG). This scale enabled Marriott to re-evaluate both internal and partner operating models in relation to paid media. As a result, the Global Marketing Optimization team led by Andy Kauffman was created internally to elevate marketing and media disciplines with greater effectiveness. Publicis Groupe, together with Marriott, will now harness the new approach and leverage its global reach and local customization expertise to drive measurable results across the company's portfolio.

Added Timpone, "This is a rare opportunity to reimagine our marketing practices in the digital age, and we are confident that Publicis Groupe will help us achieve this vision. We're combining our forces to develop cutting-edge marketing tactics that speak to individual guests worldwide. This personalization at scale will provide enormous value to our business."

Pubicis Groupe will optimize international marketing campaigns, personalize and localize targeted media efforts across a diverse set of markets to showcase Marriott's best-in-class commerce and first-to-market technology. Publicis Groupe will leverage pioneering technology and a forward-thinking approach to reach and connect with consumers at the right moment among established and emerging markets including North America, Europe, China, Africa and Latin America.

"We believe in a media strategy fueled by the authentic connections made at multiple touch points of consumer engagement to drive our business outcomes," said Andy Kauffman, SVP of Marketing Optimization. "We're delighted to work with Publicis Groupe who complements our strengths and deeply understands our audience, to provide personalization that elevates our brands, delivers hotel revenue, and deepens member loyalty."

The selection of Publicis Groupe for global media responsibilities is an expansion of its on-going relationship with Marriott that began more than 15 years ago with SPG participating brands.

"Marriott has positioned itself for tremendous success. They've paired authentic human connection to digital innovation layered across its loyalty program and curated guest experiences. We are thrilled to build on our existing relationship with Marriott driving digital business transformation to now advance their marketing transformation as well," said Rob Silver, Global Client Leader, Marriott One Media.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,500 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 127 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visitwww.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, DigitasLBi), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish & Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

