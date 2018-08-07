Log in
PUBLICIS GROUPE (PUB)
Publicis Groupe : Pays Tribute to Joël Robuchon

08/07/2018 | 04:47pm CEST

Paris - August 7, 2018 - It is with great sadness that Publicis Groupe pays tribute to Joël Robuchon, the most starred chef in the world and a cornerstone of French gastronomy who passed away on August 6, 2018.

"On behalf of Publicis Groupe's leadership, the Drugstore and all of our employees, we share our deepest sympathy with Joël Robuchon's wife, children, colleagues and loyal admirers," commented Arthur Sadoun, Chairman & CEO of Publicis Groupe.

"With the passing of Joël Robuchon, French gastronomy is sorely grieving, but remains steadfast thanks to the heritage left behind by this great chef, whose name and style embody the French 'art de vivre'," declared Maurice Lévy, Chairman of the Supervisory board of Publicis Groupe.

"A true artisan of new French cuisine, Joël Robuchon was able to radiate his unique take on gastronomy to all corners of the world, particularly in Paris at his two Atelier restaurants, including L'Atelier Étoile, located inside the Publicis Drugstore at the top of the Champs-Elysées," added Jacques Terzian, Managing Director of the Publicis Drugstore.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 9 353 M
EBIT 2018 1 453 M
Net income 2018 974 M
Debt 2018 375 M
Yield 2018 3,87%
P/E ratio 2018 12,71
P/E ratio 2019 11,52
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capitalization 12 701 M
Chart PUBLICIS GROUPE
Duration : Period :
Publicis Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLICIS GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 64,4 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur Sadoun Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Agathe Bousquet President
Maurice Lévy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Michael Etienne Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michel Cicurel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLICIS GROUPE-4.68%14 671
WPP GROUP-11.75%19 327
OMNICOM GROUP-7.39%15 192
INTERPUBLIC GROUP9.23%8 539
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-38.82%7 910
CYBERAGENT, INC.36.16%6 925
