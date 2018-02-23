Log in
Pulse Seismic Inc. to Hold Year End 2017 Conference Call

02/23/2018

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or “the Company”) ") will hold a conference call and live audio webcast on Friday, March 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.(MST) (1:00 p.m. EST)  to discuss the Company's 2017 results.

A news release announcing Pulse's results will be issued on Thursday, March 1, 2018. The related financial statements and MD&A will be filed concurrently on SEDAR.

The call will be hosted by Neal Coleman, President and CEO, and Pamela Wicks, Vice President Finance and CFO. Following management's presentation there will be a question-and-answer session.

To participate please dial 416-340-2216 (local – Calgary) or 1-800-377-0758 (toll free – North America) approximately 10 minutes before the commencement of the call.

An archival recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until March 16, 2018. To access the replay, please dial 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and enter the playback pass code 9628622.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the second-largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 28,956 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 450,000 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin where most of Canada's oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.  

For further information, please contact:
Neal Coleman, President and CEO
Or
Pamela Wicks, Vice President Finance and CFO
Tel.: (403) 237-5559
Toll-free: 1-877-460-5559
E-mail: [email protected].
Please visit our website at www.pulseseismic.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
