PulteGroup : Pulte Homes Opens New Community in Houston

HOUSTON, July 30, 2018
- Pulte Homes has opened its newest community, Briarmont, located in sought-after West Houston off Dunvale and Westheimer Road, just 3 miles from the Galleria. Briarmont's unique, affordable homes will appeal to those who want to be near to all Houston has to offer without the usual price tag of city living. The private, gated community features 122 units on 9.1 acres. Ten modern 2- and 3-story floor plans feature 2-4 bedrooms and 2-3.5 bathrooms, with front and back decks, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, flex spaces, and separate living areas designed for guests or multigenerational families. The spacious, open concept home designs range in size from 1,490 to 2,191 square feet and are ideal for entertaining and promoting family togetherness. 'Briarmont offers residents the best of both worlds - a quiet retreat while remaining in the midst of all the action - at an incredible value,' said Lindy Oliva, president of PulteGroup's Houston Division. 'Young couples and families will appreciate these functional living spaces that allow them to live in town without sacrificing square feet.' Perks for residents include an onsite resort-style pool with outdoor kitchen, proximity to everyday necessities, upscale shopping and dining, and quick access to main thoroughfares like the 610 loop, Beltway 8 and Highway 59. Homes in Briarmont start from the low $300s. For more information, visit pulte.com/briarmont
or call 866-837-9705.About Pulte Homes
Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested™ home designs with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com
.
# # #
Disclaimer
PulteGroup Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 16:21:02 UTC