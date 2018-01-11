DGAP-Ad-hoc: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PUMA SE: Kering SA proposes to distribute PUMA shares to Kering shareholders through a distribution in kind



11-Jan-2018 / 18:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

PUMA SE (ISIN: DE00069696303 WKN: 696960)

PUMA WAY 1, D-91074 Herzogenaurach

Kering SA proposes to distribute PUMA shares to Kering shareholders through a distribution in kind. PUMA welcomes the transaction as it enhances PUMA's free float and strengthens its capital markets positioning, visibility and opportunities.



Herzogenaurach, Germany, 11 January 2018 - Kering SA (Paris), the major shareholder of PUMA SE with a current shareholding of approx. 86%, today informed the Administrative Board of PUMA SE that it has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Kering SA on April 26, 2018 to distribute to the shareholders of Kering SA, by way of a dividend in kind, a portion of Kering's shareholding in PUMA which corresponds to approx. 70% of the total share capital of PUMA SE.

Kering SA will remain a shareholder of PUMA SE with a shareholding of approx. 16%. Through the distribution in kind, Artémis SA, the controlling shareholder of Kering SA (and thus indirectly of PUMA SE) will receive shares in PUMA SE, representing approximately 29% of the share capital, and will thereby become a direct and, according to its own statement, also a long-term shareholder of PUMA SE. As a result, the future free float of PUMA SE will amount to approx. 55% after the transaction.

The transaction is subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting of Kering SA to be held on April 26, 2018.

The Administrative Board of PUMA SE welcomes the transaction. Kering SA and Artémis SA will remain strong partners of PUMA. The transaction does not affect PUMA's current strategy, which PUMA will continue to execute and which has already shown initial results. The transaction is expected to improve the liquidity of the PUMA share as a result of a significantly larger free float, which will make it easier for investors to invest in PUMA SE directly.

Media Contact:

Kerstin Neuber - Head of Corporate Communications - PUMA - +49 9132 81 2984 - [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Johan-Philip Kuhlo - Head of Investor Relations - PUMA SE - +49 9132 81 2589 - [email protected]

PUMA

PUMA ist eine der weltweit führenden Sportmarken, die Schuhe, Textilien und Accessoires designt, entwickelt, verkauft und vermarktet. Seit über 65 Jahren stellt PUMA die innovativsten Produkte für die schnellsten Sportler der Welt her. Zu unseren Performance- und sportlich-inspirierten Lifestyle-Produktkategorien gehören u.a. Fußball, Running und Training, Golf und Motorsport. PUMA kooperiert mit weltweit bekannten Designer-Labels und bringt damit innovative und dynamische Designkonzepte in die Welt des Sports. Zur PUMA-Gruppe gehören die Marken PUMA, Cobra Golf und Dobotex. Das Unternehmen vertreibt seine Produkte in über 120 Ländern und beschäftigt weltweit mehr als 13.000 Mitarbeiter. Die Firmenzentrale befindet sich in Herzogenaurach/Deutschland. Weitere Informationen finden Sie im Internet unter: http://www.puma.com