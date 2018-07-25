Punjab National Bank : India Pumps Up Fraud-Hit Lender -- WSJ

By Manju Dalal

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 25, 2018).

India injected more than $400 million into one of its largest state-backed lenders, scrambling to avoid a potential crisis of confidence in the debt markets.

Late on Monday, Punjab National Bank said it had received 28.2 billion rupees ($408.9 million) from the government. The infusion means the bank, which earlier this year said it had suffered a $2 billion fraud, will be able to make a coupon payment due this week on 15 billion rupees of "contingent convertible" bonds, or CoCos.

CoCos were created after the 2008-09 global financial crisis to help minimize taxpayer-funded bailouts. They behave like bonds, paying regular coupons, but if a bank runs short of capital they can be converted into equity to shore up the balance sheet.

However, the Indian government occupies an unusual double role: as a major shareholder in many publicly traded banks and the guardian of the financial system. It has been reluctant to let these instruments function as intended, for fear that would upset investors.

Before the capital injection, Punjab National Bank's core equity was at 5.95% of risk-weighted assets. This key gauge of financial health needed to be at least 7.375% before the bank was able to make interest payments on these bonds.

Some analysts said India's second-largest state lender by assets should have skipped the coupon and let the central bank decide if the bonds needed to be converted. But while this wouldn't technically have counted as an "event of default," because it is provided for in the security's design, it could have proved destabilizing.

"India has never allowed a public-sector bank to fail. It's the most sacrosanct thing for the government to keep the faith in its banking system," said Anil Gupta, vice president at ICRA, the local affiliate of Moody's Investors Service. Mr. Gupta said nonpayment might have caused some investors to lose confidence in the banking system, no matter the features of the bond.

India's banking sector is dominated by 21 state-owned lenders, which account for nearly 70% of the industry's assets. These banks have struggled with soaring bad loans, as well as paper losses on their bond portfolios, as prices of Indian government debt have fallen.

In October, the government introduced a 2.11 trillion rupee ($30.6 billion) program to recapitalize the public-sector banks over two years. The payment to Punjab National Bank will come out of this total.

Ten other weak lenders have already been forced to buy back CoCos totaling 219 billion rupees, rather than risk missed coupons or conversions into shares.

