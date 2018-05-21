Log in
Pure Storage Inc : Pure Storage, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

05/21/2018 | 06:12pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Pure Storage, Inc. Class A (NYSE: PSTG) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q1 Earnings Call to be held on May 21, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/3473.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 345 M
EBIT 2019 33,0 M
Net income 2019 -141 M
Finance 2019 642 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,59x
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
Capitalization 5 474 M
Chart PURE STORAGE INC
Duration : Period :
Pure Storage Inc Technical Analysis Chart | PSTG | US74624M1027 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PURE STORAGE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 23,5 $
Spread / Average Target -0,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Giancarlo Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Hatfield President
Scott Dietzen Chairman
Todd Engle Vice President-Operations
Tim Riitters CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURE STORAGE INC50.57%5 474
WESTERN DIGITAL6.56%25 745
NETAPP24.91%18 725
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD-25.59%872
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.5.48%830
INTERNATIONAL BRANDING MARKETING INC.--.--%364
