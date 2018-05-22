Alivio Therapeutics : Announces Issuance of Two U.S. Patents Broadly Covering Compositions of Matter for Inflammation-Targeting Technology Platform

Alivio Therapeutics, an affiliate of PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC)
developing therapies to treat inflammatory disorders through targeted
disease immunomodulation, today announced that the United States Patent
and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. Patent Nos. 9,962,339 and
9,974,859, related to the Company’s inflammation-targeting technology
platform. The patents, among other aspects, broadly cover compositions
of matter of the inflammation-targeting microfiber materials with
embedded molecules of interest. The platform is being evaluated for use
across a variety of diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease and
pain.
The now patented technology is designed to administer
therapeutically-relevant molecules, such as small molecules, biologics
(e.g., antibodies, peptides, and proteins), and nucleic acids, directly
to site of inflammation, bypassing healthy tissue. The Alivio technology
is also engineered to respond dynamically to the disease site, releasing
the embedded therapeutics based on the degree of inflammation present.
This novel approach has the potential to enable new paradigms for
treating inflammatory disease – both orally and via other administration
routes – while simultaneously minimizing the risks of exposing healthy
tissue to potent immunomodulators.
“The USPTO’s allowance of these broad claims is an independent
acknowledgment of the uniqueness of the technology and lays a strong
foundation for our intellectual property portfolio,” said Aleks
Radovic-Moreno, Ph.D., PureTech Health Vice President and Alivio program
lead. “Based on compelling preclinical data in several independent
disease models, we are developing potentially important new drugs for a
range of chronic and acute inflammatory diseases, such as inflammatory
bowel disease, arthritis, and interstitial cystitis/bladder pain
syndrome.”
The relevant intellectual property is exclusively licensed to Alivio
Therapeutics and is based on technology developed by Jeffrey Karp,
Ph.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), Harvard Medical School (HMS),
and Robert Langer, Sc.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
The pioneering work of Dr. Karp, Dr. Langer, and their colleagues has
demonstrated selective modulation of the immune system at the site of
disease in relevant preclinical models using therapeutic agents embedded
in the Alivio microfibers. Alivio is now advancing this promising
inflammation-targeting technology platform and building a robust
pipeline with the goal of achieving targeted disease immunomodulation to
address a number of targeted therapies for treating chronic and acute
inflammatory diseases.
In April 2018, a preclinical study of Alivio’s technology platform was
published in Nature Communications, demonstrating
proof-of-concept that an immunomodulatory drug, administered locally
using the Alivio technology, substantially reduced measures of arthritis
disease activity, with a 5.7-fold improvement in the disease clinical
score vs. control, as compared to only 1.4-fold for the free drug. In
July 2017, Alivio presented data for product candidate ALV-107 showing
durable pain control throughout a 24-hour study period, lasting at least
12 times longer than lidocaine at a comparable dose, in a validated
preclinical model for the treatment of interstitial cystitis/bladder
pain syndrome (IC/BPS).
About Alivio
Alivio Therapeutics, an affiliate of PureTech
Health (PRTC.L), is pioneering targeted disease immunomodulation as a
novel strategy to treat a range of chronic and acute inflammatory
disorders. Targeted disease immunomodulation involves tuning the immune
system exclusively at the site of disease in the body, with minimal
impact on the rest of the immune system. This long sought-after approach
has potential to treat a range of chronic and acute inflammatory
disorders including ones that would otherwise be difficult to treat.
Alivio’s proprietary inflammation-targeting technology, based on the
research of Dr. Karp and Dr. Robert Langer, David H. Koch Institute
Professor at MIT, is the first technology to reproducibly show the
ability to target immunomodulatory compounds to inflamed tissue, which
can lead to dramatic improvements in treatment efficacy with major
reductions in systemic effects. The platform has been validated in
multiple labs and in eight different animal models of inflammation where
the inflammation occurred in different parts of the body (e.g., the GI
system, the bladder, joints, skin, etc.). The technology could
potentially be used with a variety of medications (e.g., small
molecules, biologics, and nucleic acids) both independently or in
combination, and is designed to be administered orally or via other
routes. With this platform, Alivio aims to address the dozens of
conditions where inflammation is a central part of the underlying
disease pathology, but where targeted and effective treatment options
are lacking.
Alivio is developing its proprietary technology in collaboration with
several of the world’s leading experts in biomaterials and immunology.
Expert advisors include: Jeffrey
Karp, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital
and Alivio co-founder; Robert
Langer, Sc.D., Co-Alivio Founder and Non-Executive Director at
PureTech Health and David H. Koch Institute Professor at MIT; Michael B.
Brenner, M.D., Chief of the Division of Rheumatology, Immunology and
Allergy at BWH; Ulrich
H. von Andrian, M.D., Ph.D., Mallinckrodt Professor of
Immunopathology at Harvard Medical School; and Ralph
Weissleder, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Center for Systems Biology
at Massachusetts General Hospital.
