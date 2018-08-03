Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Purplebricks Group PLC    PURP   GB00BYV2MV74

PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC (PURP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/03 09:47:30 am
298.09 GBp   +1.05%
09:36aPURPLEBRICKS : Grant of options and PDMR notification
PU
07/23PURPLEBRICKS : to expand overseas
AQ
07/20PURPLEBRICKS : Block listing application
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Purplebricks : Grant of options and PDMR notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 09:36am CEST

For immediate release 3 August 2018

Purplebricks Group plc

("Purplebricks" or the "Company")

Grant of options and PDMR notification

Purplebricks Group plc (AIM: PURP), the hybrid estate agent providing a new way to buy, sell or let property, announces that on 2 August 2018 options to subscribe for an aggregate 500,000 ordinary shares of £0.01p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares" and the "Options") were granted to certain persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

Neil Tavender, Chief Operating Officer - Australia, has been granted 500,000 Options. The Options have been granted under the Employee Share Option Plan and have an exercise price of £2.87, being the closing price of shares at 1 August 2018.

Other than the grant of the Options, neither Mr Tavender nor his connected persons have any beneficial interest in the Ordinary Shares of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

1) Neil Tavender

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

1) Chief Operating Officer - Australia

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Purplebricks Group plc

b)

LEI

2138003JWQLI3386BB56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BYV2MV74

b)

Nature of transaction

Grant of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Exercise price: 1) £2.87

No of shares: 1) 500,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 500,000

Weighted average price: £2.87

e)

Date of the transaction

2 August 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

For further information, please contact:

Purplebricks

+44 (0) 20 7457 2020

Michael Bruce, James Davies

Zeus Capital (NOMAD)

+44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Nicholas How, Benjamin Robertson

Peel Hunt (Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Dan Webster, George Sellar

Investec Bank (Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7597 5970

Keith Anderson, Carlton Nelson

Instinctif Partners

+44 (0) 20 7457 2020

David Simonson, Mark Reed, George Yeomans

About Purplebricks

Purplebricks is the leading next generation estate agency in the UK with operations in Australia, the US and Canada that combines highly experienced and professional Local Property Experts (Local Real Estate Experts in the US) and an innovative use of technology to help make the process of selling, buying or letting so much more convenient, transparent and cost effective. Purplebricks is transforming the way people perceive estate agents and estate agency.

Disclaimer

Purplebricks Group plc published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 07:35:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
09:36aPURPLEBRICKS : Grant of options and PDMR notification
PU
07/23PURPLEBRICKS : to expand overseas
AQ
07/20PURPLEBRICKS : Block listing application
PU
07/12PURPLEBRICKS : Eyes on flat-fee real estate agency Purple Bricks as it takes on ..
AQ
07/10PURPLEBRICKS : gets boost as German firm Axel Springer raises its stake
AQ
07/09PURPLEBRICKS : Completion of Acquisition of Duproprio/ComFree
PU
07/09PURPLEBRICKS : Purchase of Shares and PDMR notification
PU
07/09Germany's Axel Springer raises stake in Britain's Purplebricks
RE
07/06PURPLEBRICKS : suffers growing losses amid US expansion spending spree
AQ
07/05Purplebricks operating losses mount, shares fall
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/06Purplebricks Group PLC 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/24PURPLEBRICKS : A Proven Real Estate Disruptor Rapidly Entering The U.S. Market 
03/21Comparing Redfin, Compass And Purplebricks - Who Wins? 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 167 M
EBIT 2019 -7,73 M
Net income 2019 -25,5 M
Finance 2019 98,8 M
Yield 2019 0,06%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 4,61x
EV / Sales 2020 3,12x
Capitalization 867 M
Chart PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Purplebricks Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,96  GBP
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Richard Martin Pindar Non-Executive Chairman
James Davies Chief Financial Officer
David Shepherd Chief Information Officer
David Kavanagh Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Wiele Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC-29.13%1 129
CBRE GROUP INC13.88%16 919
ZILLOW GROUP INC42.19%11 107
JONES LANG LASALLE INC12.35%7 779
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC40.53%3 097
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC25.36%3 038
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.