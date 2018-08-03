Purplebricks : Grant of options and PDMR notification

For immediate release 3 August 2018

Purplebricks Group plc

("Purplebricks" or the "Company")

Grant of options and PDMR notification

Purplebricks Group plc (AIM: PURP), the hybrid estate agent providing a new way to buy, sell or let property, announces that on 2 August 2018 options to subscribe for an aggregate 500,000 ordinary shares of £0.01p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares" and the "Options") were granted to certain persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

Neil Tavender, Chief Operating Officer - Australia, has been granted 500,000 Options. The Options have been granted under the Employee Share Option Plan and have an exercise price of £2.87, being the closing price of shares at 1 August 2018.

Other than the grant of the Options, neither Mr Tavender nor his connected persons have any beneficial interest in the Ordinary Shares of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 1) Neil Tavender 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status 1) Chief Operating Officer - Australia Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Purplebricks Group plc b) LEI 2138003JWQLI3386BB56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01p each Identification code ISIN: GB00BYV2MV74 b) Nature of transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise price: 1) £2.87 No of shares: 1) 500,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume: 500,000 Weighted average price: £2.87 e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

