PVH Corp. : Announces the Redemption of Its 4.500% Senior Notes Due 2022

PVH
Corp. [NYSE:PVH] today announced that it has redeemed all of the
$700 million of its 4.500% senior notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”),
using the net proceeds from its offering of €600 million principal
amount of 3.125% senior notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes"), which closed
on December 21, 2017, together with certain cash on hand, to fund the
redemption. The Company had announced on December 6, 2017 that it had
launched the offering of the 2027 Notes and delivered a Conditional
Notice of Redemption for the 2022 Notes.
About PVH Corp.
With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing
brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the
largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 35,000 associates
operating in over 40 countries and over $8 billion in annual
revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN
KLEIN, TOMMY
HILFIGER, Van
Heusen, IZOD,
ARROW,
Speedo*,
Warner’s
and Olga
brands, as well as the digital-centric True
& Co. intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under
these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed
brands.
*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and
the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.
