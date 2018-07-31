PVH Corp. : Announces First-of-Its Kind Partnership with UFC® for Van Heusen Flex Collection — Marketing Campaign Launches with Commercial Featuring TJ Dillashaw and Stephen Thompson

PVH
Corp. (NYSE: PVH) today announced a new campaign for its Van
Heusen brand, which includes a partnership with UFC®, the
world’s premier mixed martial arts organization. The partnership, which
begins today, establishes Van Heusen as UFC’s first-ever
“Official Men’s Dress Furnishings Provider,” bringing its innovative and
flexible menswear choices to the brand’s worldwide fan base.
To kick off the campaign and partnership, UFC bantamweight champion TJ
Dillashaw and UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson are starring
in a new commercial highlighting the innovative Van Heusen Flex
collection of men’s shirts and pants, which incorporates stretch
features to give men a corporate business-like look without sacrificing
the range of motion or comfort found in casual clothing.
The commercial features Dillashaw and Thompson kicking, punching and
grappling their way through an office-spat-turned-MMA-match while
dressed in shirts and pants from the Van Heusen Flex Collection,
actively demonstrating the collection’s All-Over Stretch, Flex
Collar and Flex waistband attributes. It will premiere during UFC®
227: DILLASHAW vs. GARBRANDT 2 this Saturday, August 4 at the
STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
This campaign – which will run through the fall and holiday seasons –
marks the most robust 360-degree marketing effort to-date for the Van
Heusen brand. The commercial and campaign creative will be placed
across national and local cable television, including NFL Network,
Comedy Central, FOX Sports 1 and TruTV; programmatic and Pay-Per-View
shows; video on-demand on Hulu, DirecTV Now, Sling TV and Roku; digital
advertising spanning news and sports websites like Bleacher/Report and
ESPN; and display ads on select retailer sites. The campaign also
features in-store and in-gym signage at various retailers and Life Time
athletic resort locations that will include UFC’s logo along with images
of Dillashaw and Thompson.
“Van Heusen has a history of firsts, and our partnership with UFC
adds to that impressive list,” said Ken Duane, PVH’s Chief Executive
Officer, Heritage Brands. “We were first-to-market with our innovative Flex
Collar and are eager to highlight our Flex collection in an
authentic, surprising, and first-of-its-kind way: becoming UFC’s first
Official Men’s Dress Furnishings Provider. Tapping into the burgeoning
popularity of MMA, as well as two of its premier athletes in TJ
Dillashaw and Stephen Thompson, was hugely important to us as we look to
reach the next generation of Van Heusen men.”
As a part of the new UFC partnership, Van Heusen branding will be
featured inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon® at UFC 227 and
the brand will take over UFC.com’s homepage this Saturday. The
commercial also will be featured as pre-roll on UFC’s YouTube channel,
and Van Heusen creative featuring Dillashaw and Thompson will be
incorporated across UFC’s social media channels.
“We’re thrilled to announce our new partnership with Van Heusen,
one of the world’s most recognizable brands,” UFC Senior Vice President,
Global Partnerships Paul Asencio said. “The Van Heusen Flex
Collection is perfect business attire for UFC athletes outside of the
Octagon because it allows them to wear stylish and flexible business
apparel without compromising their comfort, individual style or look.”
The Van Heusen Flex Collection includes dress shirts, pants, suit
separates and sport shirts, which are available from $50– $220. The
collection is designed for the next generation of ambitious Van Heusen
men who are seeking solutions-oriented work apparel. The Van Heusen
Flex Collection is available at major retailers including Kohl’s,
JCPenney, Macy’s and on VanHeusen.com.
About PVH
With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing
brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the
largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 36,000 associates
operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9 billion in annual
revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN
KLEIN, TOMMY
HILFIGER, Van
Heusen, IZOD,
ARROW,
Speedo*,
Warner’s,
Olga
and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True
& Co. intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under
these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed
brands.
*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and
the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.
About UFC®
UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest
Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. Celebrating its 25th
Anniversary in 2018, UFC boasts more than 284 million fans worldwide and
has produced over 440 events in 22 countries since its inception in
1993. Acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment and fashion
leader Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG), together with strategic partners
Silver Lake Partners and KKR, UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas with a
network of employees around the world. UFC produces more than 40 live
events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious
arenas around the globe, while programming is broadcast in over 160
countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households
worldwide in 40 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a
digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands
of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For
more information, visit UFC.com
and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC,
Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.
