PVH Corp. : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results

PVH
Corp. (NYSE: PVH) today announced that it will release its fourth
quarter and full year 2017 earnings results and 2018 outlook on
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 after the market closes. PVH will sponsor a
conference call on Thursday, March 29, 2018 beginning at 9:00 A.M.
Eastern Time, hosted by Emanuel Chirico, Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer, and Michael Shaffer, Executive Vice President and Chief
Operating & Financial Officer, to discuss the results and the 2018
outlook.
The call will be broadcast live over the Internet. A link will be
available on the Company’s website, www.pvh.com,
under the Investors section. For those who are unable to listen to the
live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on our
website for 12 months. In addition, an audio replay can be listened to
for 48 hours, commencing approximately two hours after the call. To
listen to the call replay, dial 719-457-0820 or 888-203-1112 (domestic
toll free) and enter the pass code number 1166287.
About PVH Corp.
With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing
brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the
largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 35,000 associates
operating in over 40 countries and over $8 billion in annual
revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN
KLEIN, TOMMY
HILFIGER, Van
Heusen, IZOD,
ARROW,
Speedo*,
Warner’s
and Olga
brands, as well as the digital-centric True
& Co. intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under
these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed
brands.
*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and
the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.
The webcast and conference call will consist of copyrighted material and
may not be recorded, reproduced, retransmitted, rebroadcast, downloaded
or otherwise used without PVH's express written permission.
The information made available on the webcast and conference call will
contain certain forward-looking statements that reflect PVH’s view of
future events and financial performance as of March 28, 2018. All such
forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties
indicated from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings. Therefore, the
Company’s future results of operations could differ materially from
historical results or current expectations, as more fully discussed in
its SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update
publicly any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation,
any estimate regarding revenues or earnings.
The information made available also will include certain non-GAAP
financial measures, as defined under SEC rules. A reconciliation of
these measures will be included in the Company’s earnings release, which
will be posted on the Company’s website, www.pvh.com,
and included in the Company’s current report on Form 8-K to be furnished
to the SEC in advance of the webcast and conference call.
