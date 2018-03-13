PVH Corp. : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results

Log in
PVH CORPORATION (PVH)

PVH CORPORATION (PVH)
03/13/2018

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings results and 2018 outlook on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 after the market closes. PVH will sponsor a conference call on Thursday, March 29, 2018 beginning at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time, hosted by Emanuel Chirico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Shaffer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating & Financial Officer, to discuss the results and the 2018 outlook.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet. A link will be available on the Company’s website, www.pvh.com, under the Investors section. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on our website for 12 months. In addition, an audio replay can be listened to for 48 hours, commencing approximately two hours after the call. To listen to the call replay, dial 719-457-0820 or 888-203-1112 (domestic toll free) and enter the pass code number 1166287.

About PVH Corp.

With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 35,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and over $8 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s and Olga brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

The webcast and conference call will consist of copyrighted material and may not be recorded, reproduced, retransmitted, rebroadcast, downloaded or otherwise used without PVH's express written permission.

The information made available on the webcast and conference call will contain certain forward-looking statements that reflect PVH’s view of future events and financial performance as of March 28, 2018. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings. Therefore, the Company’s future results of operations could differ materially from historical results or current expectations, as more fully discussed in its SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any estimate regarding revenues or earnings.

The information made available also will include certain non-GAAP financial measures, as defined under SEC rules. A reconciliation of these measures will be included in the Company’s earnings release, which will be posted on the Company’s website, www.pvh.com, and included in the Company’s current report on Form 8-K to be furnished to the SEC in advance of the webcast and conference call.


© Business Wire 2018
