PW MEDTECH GROUP LTD (1358)
PW Medtech : Closing Under the Share Exchange Agreement

01/03/2018 | 02:55am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PW MEDTECH GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1358)

CLOSING UNDER THE SHARE EXCHANGE AGREEMENT

Reference is made to (i) the circular of PW Medtech Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated November 14, 2017 (the ''Circular'') in relation to the proposed subscription for CBPO Shares in consideration of the Disposal Business, and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated December 29, 2017 in relation to the delay in the Closing. Unless defined otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent to the Closing as set out in the Share Exchange Agreement, as amended, had been fulfilled on January 2, 2018 with the Closing becoming effective on January 1, 2018. Upon the Closing, the Company became the single largest shareholder of CBPO, with the CBPO Shares representing approximately 16.66% of the enlarged issued share capital of CBPO, and Tianxinfu ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company.

By Order of the Board

PW Medtech Group Limited

Yue'e Zhang

Chairman

Hong Kong, January 2, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Ms. Yue'e Zhang and Mr. Jiang Liwei; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Lin Junshan; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Xingdong, Mr. Chen Geng and Mr. Wang Xiaogang.

PW Medtech Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 01:54:06 UTC.

