PW Medtech : Closing Under the Share Exchange Agreement

CLOSING UNDER THE SHARE EXCHANGE AGREEMENT

Reference is made to (i) the circular of PW Medtech Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated November 14, 2017 (the ''Circular'') in relation to the proposed subscription for CBPO Shares in consideration of the Disposal Business, and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated December 29, 2017 in relation to the delay in the Closing. Unless defined otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent to the Closing as set out in the Share Exchange Agreement, as amended, had been fulfilled on January 2, 2018 with the Closing becoming effective on January 1, 2018. Upon the Closing, the Company became the single largest shareholder of CBPO, with the CBPO Shares representing approximately 16.66% of the enlarged issued share capital of CBPO, and Tianxinfu ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company.

