PW Medtech : Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter and the First Half of 2018 of CBPO

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PW MEDTECH GROUP LIMITED 普 華 和 順 集 團 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1358)

UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND

THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 OF

CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS, INC.

This announcement is made by PW Medtech Group Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (''CBPO''), a major operating associate of the Company, is a company listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC. As of the date of this announcement, the Company owns approximately 16.51% of the outstanding share capital of CBPO as the single largest shareholder. On August 3, 2018, the board of directors of CBPO approved the release of its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2018. A press release announcing its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2018 (the ''Press Release'') was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. A full text of the Press Release can be visited at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?CIK=cbpo&owner=exclude&action=getcompany&Find=Search.

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of CBPO for the second quarter and the first half of 2018 (the ''CBPO Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Information'') contained in the Press Release have been prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (the ''U.S. GAAP'').

Set out below is a summary of the key items of the CBPO Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Information and non-U.S. GAAP adjusted financial information contained in the Press Release.

For the six months ended

For the three June 30, 2018 months ended and as of June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 (in United (in United States dollars) States dollars) Sales 120,377,293 232,842,183 Gross profit 82,738,748 161,511,955 Net profit attributable to CBPO 28,642,870 60,227,947 Total assets - 1,400,917,656 Net assets - 1,233,508,121 Non-U.S. GAAP adjusted net income attributable to CBPO 40,238,275 81,552,954

Shareholders and investors are reminded that the CBPO Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Information and its summary disclosed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with the U.S. GAAP, which are different from the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards used by the Company for preparing its consolidated financial statements, have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent auditor and may require adjustment during the course of review or audit. The non-U.S. GAAP adjusted net income is also not an alternative to CBPO's net profit as determined in accordance with the U.S. GAAP. In addition, the information contained in the Press Release is limited solely to the consolidated operation of CBPO, which does not provide a full picture of the operation status of the Company and its subsidiaries.

Potential investors and shareholders of the Company are reminded not to place undue reliance on such information and should exercise caution when dealing with the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

PW Medtech Group Limited

Yue'e Zhang

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, August 6, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises two executive directors, namely, Ms. Yue'e Zhang and Mr. Jiang Liwei; one non-executive director, namely Mr. Lin Junshan; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Xingdong, Mr. Chen Geng and Mr. Wang Xiaogang.