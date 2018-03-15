Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 03/15 10:30:56 am
227.6 GBp   -17.77%
09:34aPZ CUSSONS : Soap maker PZ Cussons warns on profit, shares see worst..
RE
02/15PZ CUSSONS PLC : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
FA
01/31PZ CUSSONS : Profitability decline
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

PZ Cussons : Soap maker PZ Cussons warns on profit, shares see worst day ever

03/15/2018 | 09:34am CET

(Reuters) - Soap and shampoo maker PZ Cussons warned on full-year profit and said it would cut costs as it fights weaker sales in the UK and Nigeria, wiping out a fourth of its market value on Thursday.



PZ Cussons has been hit by the devaluation of Nigerian currency Naira, while its UK consumers have been shopping cautiously due to general cost inflation and economic uncertainty.

The company, which counts Nigeria as its biggest market and sells soaps to milk powder to electric goods in the African nation, said it would review its milk business in Nigeria with an objective of returning it to profitability.

PZ Cussons also said it would look to cut overhead base, review product costs, and re-prioritise the group's new product pipeline to focus on fewer, bigger projects.

The company said it expected full-year profit before tax to be 80 million pounds to 85 million pounds. It reported a pretax profit, excluding items, of 88 million pounds for the year ended May 31.

PZ Cussons, whose brands include Carex and Five:Am, said that while new product launches have been well received in the UK, they have not raised sales enough to compensate for the wider volume and margin shortfall.

In Nigeria, high inventory levels have led to intense competition, most noticeably in the milk category, the company said. Africa's largest economy is suffering its worst financial crisis in decades as a slump in oil revenues hammers public finances and the naira.

Shares of the company were down 25.2 percent at 207 pence at 0819 GMT, after touching a near nine-year low of 199.7 pence.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 819 M
EBIT 2018 103 M
Net income 2018 69,8 M
Debt 2018 122 M
Yield 2018 3,00%
P/E ratio 2018 16,92
P/E ratio 2019 15,71
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 1 200 M
Chart PZ CUSSONS PLC
Duration : Period :
PZ Cussons plc Technical Analysis Chart | PZC | GB00B19Z1432 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PZ CUSSONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,36  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Alex Kanellis Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Louise Silver Non-Executive Chairman
Brandon Howard Leigh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Helen Owers Independent Non-Executive Director
John Ross Nicolson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PZ CUSSONS PLC-13.51%1 677
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-13.08%200 974
UNILEVER-7.81%157 873
UNILEVER (NL)-7.17%157 767
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-7.24%62 034
RECKITT BENCKISER-18.36%55 777
