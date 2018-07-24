PZ Cussons : sees challenging year as profit drops on weak Nigeria sales

The cautious outlook comes a month after the Imperial Lather brand owner warned that its full-year earnings would be at the lower end of its forecast of £80 million to £85 million on slowing sales in Nigeria - its largest market - and the UK.

"Macro-conditions in Nigeria have resulted in a sharp decline in Africa profits for the year and hence a disappointing result for the Group as a whole," PZ Cussons Chairperson Caroline Silver said in a statement.

Shares of the Manchester, UK-based company were down about 2.4 percent in early trade on the London Stock Exchange.

The company said last month sales in Nigeria had not picked up during the peak selling season in the country, hitting volumes, prices and margins across most areas of its portfolio in the country.

PZ Cussons also said then that liquidity had not flowed into Nigeria's economy, despite higher oil prices contributing to increased foreign exchange reserves and a relatively stable exchange rate in Nigeria.

The company, with over a 130-year old history, has also been hit by cautious consumer spending by Britons as the UK faces cost inflation and economic uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Operating profit from its African market, which made up 36.1 percent of the total revenue in the year ended May 31, slid 77.7 percent, while operating profit in the UK edged higher only marginally.

PZ Cussons said annual pretax profit fell 23 percent to £66.6 million and revenue fell 5.8 percent to £762.6 million.

The company, which sells brands such as Carex and five:am, reported a 21.5 percent drop in adjusted pretax profit to £80.1 million.

