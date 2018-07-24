Log in
PZ CUSSONS PLC
PZ Cussons : sees challenging year as profit drops on weak Nigeria sales

07/24/2018

(Reuters) - Soaps and cosmetics maker PZ Cussons Plc posted on Tuesday a double-digit drop in annual pretax profit and expects another challenging year ahead, hit by lower sales in Nigeria and weak consumer spending in the UK.

The cautious outlook comes a month after the Imperial Lather brand owner warned that its full-year earnings would be at the lower end of its forecast of £80 million to £85 million on slowing sales in Nigeria - its largest market - and the UK.

"Macro-conditions in Nigeria have resulted in a sharp decline in Africa profits for the year and hence a disappointing result for the Group as a whole," PZ Cussons Chairperson Caroline Silver said in a statement.

Shares of the Manchester, UK-based company were down about 2.4 percent in early trade on the London Stock Exchange.

The company said last month sales in Nigeria had not picked up during the peak selling season in the country, hitting volumes, prices and margins across most areas of its portfolio in the country.

PZ Cussons also said then that liquidity had not flowed into Nigeria's economy, despite higher oil prices contributing to increased foreign exchange reserves and a relatively stable exchange rate in Nigeria.

The company, with over a 130-year old history, has also been hit by cautious consumer spending by Britons as the UK faces cost inflation and economic uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Operating profit from its African market, which made up 36.1 percent of the total revenue in the year ended May 31, slid 77.7 percent, while operating profit in the UK edged higher only marginally.

PZ Cussons said annual pretax profit fell 23 percent to £66.6 million and revenue fell 5.8 percent to £762.6 million.

The company, which sells brands such as Carex and five:am, reported a 21.5 percent drop in adjusted pretax profit to £80.1 million.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 774 M
EBIT 2018 85,4 M
Net income 2018 53,1 M
Debt 2018 150 M
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 17,20
P/E ratio 2019 15,29
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
Capitalization 958 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,65  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Alex Kanellis Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Louise Silver Non-Executive Chairman
Brandon Howard Leigh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Helen Owers Independent Non-Executive Director
John Ross Nicolson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PZ CUSSONS PLC-32.67%1 254
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-14.55%197 849
UNILEVER NV (ADR)1.62%168 112
UNILEVER4.19%168 009
UNILEVER (NL)4.32%167 608
RECKITT BENCKISER-7.27%60 191
