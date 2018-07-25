Log in
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED (QAN)

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED (QAN)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Qantas Airways : NEW QANTAS FREIGHT SERVICE DIRECTLY LINKS DARWIN WITH HONG KONG

07/25/2018 | 03:08am CEST

Qantas Freight will launch a new direct seasonal freight service from Darwin to Hong Kong*, supporting producers in Northern Australia to respond to growing demand from Asia.

The new service - which will be the only direct cargo link between the Northern Territory and Hong Kong - will provide capacity to carry up to 50 tonnes of fresh produce such as chilled meat, seafood, dairy, fruit and vegetables, as well as general cargo. It will provide local producers with the opportunity to get their products into Asia faster and fresher, potentially extending the shelf life and profitability of quality Australian exports.

Commencing in late August, the weekly Boeing 767-300F service will depart Darwin on Sunday night and arrive in Hong Kong six hours later at 11pm local time.

Qantas Freight Chief Operating Officer, Nick McGlynn, said the airline was pleased to be expanding its freight capacity to support the needs of local producers in Northern Australia.

'Producers throughout the Northern Territory often find themselves transporting large volumes of perishables via road to the east coast to meet a cargo connection to Asia. This process can take up to five days, which reduces the shelf life of the product when it arrives at its destination,' said Mr McGlynn.

'Our direct service is a great alternative for freight customers in and around Darwin. It also shows Qantas's commitment to providing vital connectivity to Northern Australia.'

'We'd like to acknowledge the support of Darwin Airport in launching this new freight service, in collaboration with the Northern Territory Government.'

The Qantas Group is a long-term investor in the Northern Territory, stimulating tourism and providing vital connectivity for the region. In FY17, the Qantas Group contributed more than $150 million to the Territory economy, including employing 400 people locally as well as tourists spending with local businesses.

Qantas currently carries freight to over 20 destinations in Asia, including locations in China, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. For more information including how to book, email [email protected] (opens in new window)

*Subject to regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 01:07:07 UTC
