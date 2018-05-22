Qantas Airways : NEW QANTAS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM TO ENHANCE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE WITH TRADE PARTNERS

Qantas has launched a new technology platform to enhance the airline retailing, booking and servicing capabilities for its trade partners and deliver a more personalised experience for customers.

The Qantas Distribution Platform (QDP) improves the functionality of indirect agent channels by more closely aligning them with the capabilities currently available via qantas.com, making it easier for trade partners to sell Qantas products and provide more seamless customer service.

Qantas trade partners will have access to richer content that is relevant to the customer's journey, including images of cabins and meals and the ability to book extras such as Extra Legroom seating. It will also provide Qantas Frequent Flyer information and tier status at the point of sale.

The Qantas Distribution Platform has been developed in partnership with leading travel technology company Farelogix Inc. and utilises IATA's New Distribution Capability (NDC), which has emerged as the new industry standard. The new Qantas platform has been certified to NDC Level 3, IATA's highest certification.

Qantas Chief Customer Officer Vanessa Hudson said the platform is a key part of a broader digital evolution of Qantas' booking channels and an important step in the delivery of the best possible experience for trade partners and customers.

'The Qantas Distribution Platform will enable our trade partners to provide customers with a more personalised experience, beyond what traditional technology has been able to deliver,' said Ms Hudson.

'There have never been more ways for a customer to research and book their travel. We want to make the booking experience as seamless and enjoyable as possible, no matter their booking channel preference. This new platform will help us provide that to our trade partners and customers, modernising the way Qantas delivers content.'

Qantas is excited to announce Travelport, Serko and CTM as early adopters of the QDP and is working closely with its other GDS and agency partners to adopt the new technology and innovate as the platform evolves.

Trade partners are able to access the QDP either via approved partner connections, or directly by developing a connection to Qantas' NDC XML Application Program Interface (API).

For more information visit the QDP website qantas.com/NDC (opens in new window)