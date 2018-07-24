Qantas Airways : ’ DREAMLINER GOES TO HONG KONG

Qantas has today announced Hong Kong as the next destination for its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

From December 2018*, customers travelling on selected Qantas flights to Hong Kong will experience the Dreamliner's next generation Economy, Premium Economy and Business class cabins:

Brisbane to Hong Kong from 19 December 2018

Melbourne to Hong Kong between 13 December 2018 until 29 March 2019

Sydney to Hong Kong from 30 March 2019.

The changes are timed with the arrival of Qantas' eighth Dreamliner and will join the national carrier's A330 and A380 aircraft that also fly to Hong Kong.

Hong Kong joins Los Angeles, New York, London and San Francisco as international destinations served by the Qantas Dreamliner, as the more efficient aircraft gradually replaces the 747 on key routes.

Qantas International CEO Alison Webster said the airline was pleased to share the Dreamliner experience with more customers across the airline's network.

'Introducing the Dreamliner to Hong Kong reinforces our commitment to Asia, where we are seeing strong demand from premium travellers,' said Ms Webster.

'The customer response to the Dreamliner has been overwhelmingly positive. Feedback on the cabin environment, from the seats to the anti-jetlag measures, is fantastic. It's an aircraft people really enjoy flying on.

'The combination of our 787, A330 and A380 aircraft operating between Australia and Hong Kong over the peak season will see customers enjoy a premium inflight experience on every flight.'

Qantas' Dreamliner carries 236 passengers across three cabins. It features the latest version of the airline's Business Suite, nicknamed 'mini First Class' by some frequent flyers, as well as a next generation Premium Economy seat and a significantly improved Economy seat with extra storage compartments and more legroom.

Qantas will also bring forward the peak season upgrade of one of its two daily Sydney-Hong Kong flights from a 747 to the A380 aircraft to early December, offering four cabins on the route including First Class through to the end of March 2019.

Summary of changes

Route Frequency Details Brisbane - Hong Kong (QF97/98) Daily 789 to operate one day per week from 19 December 2018, increasing to two days per week from 30 January 2019. A330 to operate all other days. Melbourne - Hong Kong (QF29/30) Daily 789 to operate five days per week from 13 December 2018, increasing to six days per week from 28 January to 29 March 2019. A330 to operate all other days. Sydney - Hong Kong (QF127/128 and QF117/118) Double daily 789 to operate six days per week from 30 March 2019. A330 to operate all other services, with A380 operating daily during peak season.

Fares for 787 flights to Hong Kong are available via qantas.com and through Travel Agents progressively from today.

*Subject to Government and regulatory approvals.