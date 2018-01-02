QBE Insurance : Redemption of USD 2.40% Senior Notes Due 1 May 2018

MARKET RELEASE

2 January 2018

REDEMPTION OF USD 2.40% SENIOR NOTES DUE 1 MAY 2018 ("NOTES")

Further to our announcement of 29 November 2017, QBE announces that it has completed the redemption of the Notes.

Debt Relations QBE Insurance Group Limited Paul Byrne ABN 28 008 485 014 Group Treasurer Level 27, 8 Chifley Square Tel: +61 2 9375 4226 SYDNEY NSW 2000 Cell: +61 (0) 481 440 005 Australia [email protected] www.qbe.com Media Enquiries David Symons Cell: +61 (0) 410 559 184 Email: [email protected]

QBE Insurance Group Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is recognised as one of the top 20 global insurance and reinsurance companies as measured by net earned premium and has operations in 37 countries.

