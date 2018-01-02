Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  QBE Insurance Group Ltd    QBE   AU000000QBE9

QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD (QBE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

QBE Insurance : Redemption of USD 2.40% Senior Notes Due 1 May 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2018 | 03:45am CET

MARKET RELEASE

2 January 2018

REDEMPTION OF USD 2.40% SENIOR NOTES DUE 1 MAY 2018 ("NOTES")

Further to our announcement of 29 November 2017, QBE announces that it has completed the redemption of the Notes.

For further information, please contact:

Debt Relations

QBE Insurance Group Limited

Paul Byrne

ABN 28 008 485 014

Group Treasurer

Level 27, 8 Chifley Square

Tel: +61 2 9375 4226

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Cell: +61 (0) 481 440 005

Australia

[email protected]

www.qbe.com

Media Enquiries

David Symons

Cell: +61 (0) 410 559 184

Email: [email protected]

QBE Insurance Group Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is recognised as one of the top 20 global insurance and reinsurance companies as measured by net earned premium and has operations in 37 countries.

DISCLAIMER

This market release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities referenced herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States absent registration except in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable U.S. state securities laws.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 02:45:10 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD
03:45a QBE INSURANCE : Redemption of USD 2.40% Senior Notes Due 1 May 2018
2017 QBE INSURANCE : Partners With Cytora To Leverage Artificial Intelligence And Ope..
2017 QBE INSURANCE : Redemption of USD Senior Notes 1 May 2018
2017 QBE INSURANCE : AutoglassÂ® and BelronÂ® grow partnership with QBE Insurance
2017 QBE INSURANCE : Autoglass Grows Qbe Partnership
2017 QBE INSURANCE : APRA Quarterly Statutory Reporting
2017 Factbox - Insurers' preparations regarding Britain's planned EU exit
2017 Insurers' preparations regarding Britain's planned EU exit
2017 Factbox - Insurers' preparations regarding Britain's planned EU exit
2017 QBE INSURANCE : Perpetual Fixed Rate Capital Notes Pricing Announcement
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016 INTERNATIONAL EQUITIES : The Case For Australia And The Case Against Latin Ameri..
2016 Australian Dividend Stocks In Focus
2016 EWA : Getting In Down Under
2015 QBE Insurance Group's (QBEIF) CEO John Neal on Q4 2014 Results - Earnings Cal..
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 12 264 M
EBIT 2017 444 M
Net income 2017 294 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 3,33%
P/E ratio 2017 28,24
P/E ratio 2018 12,78
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,90x
Capitalization 11 332 M
Chart QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
QBE Insurance Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | QBE | AU000000QBE9 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 9,11 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John D. Neal Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
W. Marston Becker Chairman
David McMillan Chief Operating Officer
Michael John Templeton Ford Group Chief Financial Officer
John M. Green Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD-14.01%11 324
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY21.91%492 825
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION41.27%37 644
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES0.00%37 130
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC0.00%34 122
SAMPO OYJ7.54%30 488
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.