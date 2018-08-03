Log in
QIAGEN (QGEN)
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/03/2018

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
03.08.2018 / 20:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on August 2, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 27 July 2018
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 447.788,00 447.783,52 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 6.023,00 6.022,94 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 3.012,00 3.011,97 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., LTD. Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 190.178,00 190.176,10 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Option 6.900.943,00 6.900.943,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 278.095,00 278.092,22 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Swap 1.561.899,00 1.561.899,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash
Convertible bond 809.956,00 809.956,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
 


Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 4,42 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,28 % 4,14 %
Voting rights 4,42 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,28 % 4,14 %
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=61510


03.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710851  03.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 533 M
EBIT 2018 380 M
Net income 2018 188 M
Debt 2018 685 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 46,10
P/E ratio 2019 35,33
EV / Sales 2018 6,11x
EV / Sales 2019 5,42x
Capitalization 8 684 M
