DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information
07.08.2018 / 10:05
Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation
596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated
EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting
With disclosure dated May 15, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to
Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article
2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate
beginning of a first tranche of up to USD 50 million under the share
repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.
The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of
such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from July
30, 2018 until and including August 03, 2018 amounts to 74,282 shares.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price
|Purchased Volume
|acquired
|(EUR)
|(EUR)
|30-July-2018
|13,336
|31.2674
|416,982.05
|31-July-2018
|25,308
|30.8194
|779,977.38
|01-August-2018
|11,740
|33.2148
|389,941.75
|02-August-2018
|11,990
|32.5268
|389,996.33
|03-August-2018
|11,908
|32.7530
|390,022.72
|Total
|74,282
|31.8640
|2,366,920.23
The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN
N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/
share-buyback).
The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the
framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from May 15, 2018
until and including August 03, 2018 amounts to 1,203,240 shares.
The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial
institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.
Venlo, 07 August 2018
Managing Board
Contacts:
QIAGEN
Investor Relations
John Gilardi
+49 2103 29 11711
e-mail:[email protected]
Public Relations
Dr. Thomas Theuringer
+49 2103 29 11826
e-mail:[email protected]
