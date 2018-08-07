Log in
08/07/2018 | 10:10am CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

07.08.2018 / 10:05
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated May 15, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a first tranche of up to USD 50 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.

The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from July 30, 2018 until and including August 03, 2018 amounts to 74,282 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of Shares Average Price Purchased Volume
acquired (EUR) (EUR)
30-July-2018 13,336 31.2674 416,982.05
31-July-2018 25,308 30.8194 779,977.38
01-August-2018 11,740 33.2148 389,941.75
02-August-2018 11,990 32.5268 389,996.33
03-August-2018 11,908 32.7530 390,022.72
Total 74,282 31.8640 2,366,920.23

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/ share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from May 15, 2018 until and including August 03, 2018 amounts to 1,203,240 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 07 August 2018

Managing Board

###
Contacts:

QIAGEN
Investor Relations John Gilardi
+49 2103 29 11711
e-mail:[email protected]

Public Relations
Dr. Thomas Theuringer
+49 2103 29 11826
e-mail:[email protected]


07.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

711499  07.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=711499&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
