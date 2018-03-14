Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Qiagen    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN (QGEN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

QIAGEN :’s QuantiFERON-TB® Gold Plus Gains Endorsement for Latent Tuberculosis Screening in Immigration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 11:02am CET

International Panel Physicians Association selects QFT-Plus for its proven value in diagnosing latent TB infection

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today that its QuantiFERON-TB® Gold Plus (QFT-Plus), the gold standard in accurate, cost-effective testing for latent tuberculosis (TB) infection, has been endorsed for immigration medical screening by the International Panel Physicians Association (IPPA). IPPA is a not-for-profit physician education group that works with countries that receive immigrants and refugees, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. IPPA will hold its 2018 Intergovernmental Physician Training Summit from March 12-16 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In a statement the IPPA called the modern class of TB tests known as interferon gamma release assays (IGRAs) “essential to the safety and efficacy of screening programs designed for early detection of TB infection.” Panel physicians, who are medically trained, licensed and experienced doctors practicing overseas and appointed by receiving country governments to handle the mandatory pre-departure medical examinations of migrants, will now be required to use IGRAs for TB screening. For the United States, more than 760 overseas panel physicians worldwide are responsible for examinations of more than one-half million migrants a year receiving permanent lawful residence in the U.S.

IPPA said it “endorses the use of QFT-Plus, which is an FDA-approved IGRA that has been rigorously studied and validated by independent peer reviewed journals.” QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus, the fourth generation of QIAGEN’s market-leading IGRA technology, is the only IGRA endorsed by the panel physicians group. The physician group also noted that “IGRAs have notable advantages over the TST, including higher accuracy especially in BCG-vaccinated persons, a single visit to obtain a result, and quantitative electronic laboratory-reported results that are confidential and with little to no subjectivity.” Many non-U.S.-born persons have been BCG-vaccinated, particularly individuals from countries with a high prevalence of TB.

The full press release can be viewed here

###


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QIAGEN
11:02aQIAGEN : ’s QuantiFERON-TB® Gold Plus Gains Endorsement for Latent Tubercu..
BU
03/13QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
03/12QIAGEN : and Natera partner to develop cutting-edge genetic testing assays for u..
PR
03/06GLOBAL PROTEIN PURIFICATION AND ISOL : 99strategy added a depth and professional..
AQ
03/06QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
03/06QIAGEN : announces 20-F annual report filing for 2017 results
BU
03/02QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/02QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/02QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/02QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/02Yet Again, Investors Have To Readjust Expectations For GenMark 
02/08QIAGEN's next-gen QuantiFERON TB test OK'd in Japan 
02/06QIAGEN launches epigenetic breast cancer test in Europe 
02/01Qiagen N.V. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/01QIAGEN's (QGEN) CEO Peer Michael Schatz on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 537 M
EBIT 2018 383 M
Net income 2018 203 M
Debt 2018 514 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 39,57
P/E ratio 2019 30,12
EV / Sales 2018 5,50x
EV / Sales 2019 4,94x
Capitalization 7 938 M
Chart QIAGEN
Duration : Period :
Qiagen Technical Analysis Chart | QGEN | NL0012169213 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 36,4 $
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peer Michael Schatz Chief Executive Officer
Manfred E. Karobath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Douglas Liu Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Manuel O. Mendez Senior Vice President-Global Commercial Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN11.19%7 938
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%35 860
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC8.20%22 032
INCYTE CORPORATION-0.27%19 932
LONZA GROUP-10.41%18 616
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS72.74%16 586
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.