QIAGEN :’s QuantiFERON-TB® Gold Plus Gains Endorsement for Latent Tuberculosis Screening in Immigration

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today
that its QuantiFERON-TB® Gold Plus (QFT-Plus), the gold
standard in accurate, cost-effective testing for latent tuberculosis
(TB) infection, has been endorsed for immigration medical screening by
the International Panel Physicians Association (IPPA). IPPA is a
not-for-profit physician education group that works with countries that
receive immigrants and refugees, including Australia, Canada, New
Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. IPPA will hold its
2018 Intergovernmental Physician Training Summit from March 12-16 in
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
In a statement the IPPA called the modern class of TB tests known as
interferon gamma release assays (IGRAs) “essential to the safety and
efficacy of screening programs designed for early detection of TB
infection.” Panel physicians, who are medically trained, licensed and
experienced doctors practicing overseas and appointed by receiving
country governments to handle the mandatory pre-departure medical
examinations of migrants, will now be required to use IGRAs for TB
screening. For the United States, more than 760 overseas panel
physicians worldwide are responsible for examinations of more than
one-half million migrants a year receiving permanent lawful residence in
the U.S.
IPPA said it “endorses the use of QFT-Plus, which is an FDA-approved
IGRA that has been rigorously studied and validated by independent peer
reviewed journals.” QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus, the fourth generation of
QIAGEN’s market-leading IGRA technology, is the only IGRA endorsed by
the panel physicians group. The physician group also noted that “IGRAs
have notable advantages over the TST, including higher accuracy
especially in BCG-vaccinated persons, a single visit to obtain a result,
and quantitative electronic laboratory-reported results that are
confidential and with little to no subjectivity.” Many non-U.S.-born
persons have been BCG-vaccinated, particularly individuals from
countries with a high prevalence of TB.
