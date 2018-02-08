Log in
QINETIQ GROUP PLC
04:50a QINETIQ : FY18 Q3 Trading Update
02:15a QINETIQ : Third Quarter Trading Update
02/04 QINETIQ : New Sponsor Endeavor Robotics Will be Joining QinetiQ at S..
QinetiQ : FY18 Q3 Trading Update

02/08/2018 | 04:50am EST

QinetiQ Group plc today issues a trading update for its third quarter performance.

Maintaining Expectations

Underlying trading for the Group was as expected during the third quarter and the Group maintains its expectations for overall performance for FY18.

EMEA Services

In EMEA Services trading for the period was in line with expectations.

The Company is bidding for a number of new opportunities with UK Government that will enable enhanced capability while also driving cost efficiencies. Although the UK environment continues to be challenging as previously announced at our 1H results, this environment creates opportunities for QinetiQ and we remain well placed to support our customers to achieve their objectives.

Internationally, QinetiQ continued to make good progress, particularly in Australia with positive organic growth and in the Middle East where we have seen strong demand for our advisory services.

Global Products

Trading in Global Products for the period was in line with expectations with good order performance in North America.

Strategy Update

QinetiQ continues to make good progress implementing its strategy to become a more customer focused and international company, helping customers improve their capabilities while addressing budgetary concerns.

We are making positive steps in modernising UK Defence Test and Evaluation:

  • As result of our strategic investment into UK T&E through the amended Long Term Partnering Agreement ('LTPA') contract, we delivered the first flights of our new aircraft and signed our first multi-year £6m contract from the Royal Netherlands Air Force to train Dutch test pilots and flight test engineers until at least 2022.
  • Under the LTPA contract, we received a £9m order to modernise and develop Electro Magnetic Open Sea Ranges which play a vital role in helping to protect and ensure the survivability of all Royal Navy surface vessels and submarines.

We continue to build an international company through growth in our US and Australian home countries and wider international markets:

  • In the US we won US$8m of orders for TALON robots from key defence customers.
  • Reflecting our deepening relationship with the Australian Department of Defence, an additional AU$16m has been allocated to our Air 7000 strategic support partner contract, which supports the acquisition of airborne maritime surveillance capability.
  • We signed our first £3m contract for the supply of aerial targets and services to a customer in the Middle East, further building our presence within the region.

We continue to advance our innovation strategy across our Company:

  • Our commercial and business model innovation has supported the signing of our first weapon system contract under our Strategic Enterprise framework which has transformed the provision of aircraft test and evaluation services.
  • As an example of our focus on disruptive technology, we are at the leading edge of laser directed energy weapon development, booking further work in the period as well as recently establishing our centre of excellence for the technology.

Pension Surplus

Following the latest triennial valuation and discussions with QinetiQ's pension scheme trustees, the Company has a confirmed actuarial pension surplus of £140.5 million as at 30 June 2017. Consequently, the Company will cease making cash deficit recovery payments of approximately £10.5 million per annum from March 2018.

For further information please contact:

David Bishop, Group Director Investor Relations and Communications: +44 (0) 7920 108675

Investor Relations: Ian Brown, Group Head of Investor Relations: +44 (0) 7908 251123

Jon Hay-Campbell, Group Head of External Communications: +44 (0) 7500 856953

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article. 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 08 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2018 09:49:06 UTC.

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 822 M
EBIT 2018 112 M
Net income 2018 102 M
Finance 2018 201 M
Yield 2018 3,14%
P/E ratio 2018 11,36
P/E ratio 2019 11,72
EV / Sales 2018 1,14x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 1 136 M
Chart QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
QinetiQ Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | QQ. | GB00B0WMWD03 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,42  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Wadey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Wynne Elliott Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Beresford Group Director-Engineering & Operations
David Miles Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Michael Burnell-Nugent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC-13.37%1 578
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.76%103 662
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION5.15%96 799
AIRBUS SE6.51%81 552
GENERAL DYNAMICS4.43%63 437
RAYTHEON7.07%58 144
