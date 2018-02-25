Qorvo® RF Fusion™ Helps Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE Advanced Stay Connected

BARCELONA, Feb. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, is supplying Microsoft’s Surface Pro with LTE Advanced with its full suite of RF Fusion™ modules. The RF Fusion LTE portfolio delivers industry-leading performance and global cellular band coverage in highly integrated modules.



Microsoft’s Surface Pro with LTE Advanced incorporates Qorvo’s highly integrated low-band, mid-band and high-band RF Fusion modules, which integrate power amplifiers, switches and filters to deliver flagship performance in an exceptionally small solution footprint. Qorvo also supplied a high-performance mobile Wi-Fi coexistence filter, multiple bulk acoustic wave (BAW) LTE filters and a high-linearity switch.

“Qorvo designers delivered extreme thermal and power innovations to optimize the RF components in Surface Pro with LTE Advanced,” said Eric Creviston, President of Qorvo’s Mobile Products Group. “Our solution supports Microsoft’s commitment to lasting battery life, ultra-quiet designs and global LTE connectivity, helping Microsoft build a superior customer experience1.”

Qorvo’s high performance solutions simplify design, reduce product footprint, conserve power, improve system performance and accelerate the adoption of carrier aggregation. Qorvo combines systems-level expertise, broad manufacturing scale, and the industry’s most comprehensive product and technology portfolio to help leading manufacturers accelerate delivery of next-generation LTE, LTE-A, 5G and IoT products. Qorvo's core RF solutions set the standard for next-gen connectivity, with unmatched integration and performance at the heart of the connected world.

Microsoft received the highest numerical score in the U.S. J.D. Power 2017 Tablet Satisfaction Study, based on 2,238 total responses from 7 companies measuring experiences and perceptions of customers, surveyed October-December 2016.

