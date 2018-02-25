Qorvo : Wins Prestigious GTI Award for 5G RF Front End

Award underscores Qorvo's 5G industry leadership

BARCELONA, SPAIN - February 25, 2018 - Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced that Qorvo's 5G RF Front End (RFFE) has won the GTI 2017 Award for 'Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology.' Qorvo's QM19000 is the world's first 5G front end, offering operators, chipset vendors and device manufacturers a robust and reliable platform to accelerate 5G testing and deployment.

The Global TD-LTE Initiative (GTI) is an open global association of operators and vendors dedicated to promoting the development of TD-LTE and 5G. The GTI Awards program recognizes the most outstanding contributions to the industry and encourages the development of innovative products, solutions and applications.

'We are extremely proud to be recognized by the GTI,' said Eric Creviston, president of Qorvo's Mobile Products group. 'Qorvo is a leader in the development and commercialization of 5G front ends. Collaborating closely with customers, carriers and channel partners, we help solve their most complex RF challenges and support the global deployment of 5G networks.'

Qorvo is uniquely positioned to accelerate the transition to 5G with a broad portfolio of innovative RF products covering frequencies ranging from 600 MHz to 80 GHz. Qorvo's QM19000 was designed to support 5G testing and provide a production-ready module enabling early 5G deployments, even while 5G specifications continue to coalesce. The award-winning front end has been a key element of 5G tests and demonstrations by operators and ecosystem partners across the world.

The QM19000 meets the extremely challenging requirements of 5G Non-standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) deployments, supporting up to 400 MHz bandwidth in the 3.3-4.2 GHz frequency range to deliver multi-gigabit speeds for advanced applications such as high-definition mobile video and virtual reality.

Qorvo is at the forefront of Solving RF Complexity™ and is discussing its industry-leading portfolio of advanced RF Front End solutions and pre-5G and 5G wireless infrastructure at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018), from February 26 through March 1. Review our show news. Learn how Qorvo is paving a path to 5G and has helped conduct dozens of 5G field trials.

Qorvo's high-performance RF solutions simplify design, reduce product footprint, conserve power, improve system performance and accelerate the adoption of carrier aggregation. Qorvo combines systems-level expertise, broad manufacturing scale, and the industry's most comprehensive product and technology portfolio to help leading manufacturers accelerate delivery of next-generation LTE, LTE-A, 5G and IoT products. Qorvo's core RF solutions set the standard for next-gen connectivity, with unmatched integration and performance at the heart of the connected world.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative RF solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage our unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'continue' and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as is required under the federal securities laws. Qorvo's business is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including variability in operating results, the inability of certain of our customers or suppliers to access their traditional sources of credit, our industry's rapidly changing technology, our dependence on a few large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue, our ability to implement innovative technologies, our ability to bring new products to market and achieve design wins, the efficient and successful operation of our wafer fabrication facilities, assembly facilities and test and tape and reel facilities, our ability to adjust production capacity in a timely fashion in response to changes in demand for our products, variability in manufacturing yields, industry overcapacity and current macroeconomic conditions, inaccurate product forecasts and corresponding inventory and manufacturing costs, dependence on third parties and our ability to manage channel partners and customer relationships, our dependence on international sales and operations, our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and develop leaders, the possibility that future acquisitions may dilute our shareholders' ownership and cause us to incur debt and assume contingent liabilities, fluctuations in the price of our common stock, additional claims of infringement on our intellectual property portfolio, lawsuits and claims relating to our products, security breaches and other similar disruptions compromising our information and exposing us to liability, the impact of stringent environmental regulations, and the impact of integrating the businesses of RFMD and TriQuint. These and other risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in Qorvo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements.