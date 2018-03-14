Quaker Chemical : Partners with the AIST as a Global Event Sponsor

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR, "Quaker"), a longstanding supporter of the Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST), is taking its patronage to the next level as a global event sponsor of AISTech 2018, the steel industry's premier technology conference and exposition. The world's largest annual steel event kicks off on May 7th and is expected to draw 7,000 attendees and 500 exhibiting companies to Quaker's hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

The AIST mission is to advance the technical development, production, processing, and application of iron and steel. Quaker, now celebrating its centennial year, has contributed to the AIST as a steel process fluids authority through volunteerism and thought leadership. As a global event sponsor, the company will be recognized at the AISTech tradeshow, as well as international events, including CONAC Mexico and the European Steel Forum.

"At Quaker, we know how important is it to connect with our customers. The global sponsorship gives us the valuable opportunity to grow our partnership with the AIST and our intimacy with the collective customer. It is also offers an opportunity to reinforce our thought leadership in the steel industry," commented Wayne McVey, Industry Business Director.

Involvement

Within the AIST organization, there are 30 steelmaking technology committees and 22 regional based chapters. Currently, Quaker has seven associates serving in committee and chapter leadership roles:

(Account Manager, Greases) - Lubrication & Hydraulics Technology Training Chair Susan Conley (Product Manager, Tube & Pipe) - Pipe & Tube Chair

(Industry Business Manager, Tube & Pipe) - Pipe & Tube Roundup Chair Jim Murphy (Product Manager, Hot Rolling) - Hot Sheet Rolling Chair

(Market Manager, Steel Hot Rolling) - Philadelphia Chapter Chair Edgar Gonzalez (Industry Business Manager) – Mexico Chapter Chair

Thought Leadership

The AIST offers a network of global steel industry knowledge through its educational programming. Many of Quaker's technical experts have been invited to speak on their areas of expertise at training seminars and committee meetings as well as having several technical papers selected for presentation at conference sessions and featured in AIST publications. For 2018, Quaker's activities have included:

Four technical papers to be presented AISTech at the cold rolling, pipe and tube, lubricant & hydraulics, and hot rolling sessions (https://www.quakerchem.com/events/aistech-2018)

at the cold rolling, pipe and tube, lubricant & hydraulics, and hot rolling sessions (https://www.quakerchem.com/events/aistech-2018) An article, "Friction and Surface Microstructure in Steel Cold Rolling Investigated in Pilot Mill Trials", published in the February 2018 issue of Iron & Steel Technology (https://www.quakerchem.com/wp-content/uploads/events/aistech/2018/steel_aistech.pdf)

Matthew Knapik, Industry Business Director, stated, "This sponsorship definitely extends our exposure. The visibility at the show makes an impactful impression especially to the young engineers not yet familiar with Quaker. I see it as an investment in supporting the longevity of the steel industry as a whole and our partnership with the AIST."

About Quaker Chemical Corporation:

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and others. For 100 years, Quaker has helped customers around the world achieve production efficiency, improve product quality, and lower costs through a combination of innovative technology, process, knowledge, and customized services. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, USA, Quaker serves businesses worldwide with a network of dedicated and experienced professionals whose mission is to make a difference. Visit quakerchem.com to learn more.

About AIST:

AIST is a non-profit technical association of 17,500 members from 70 countries, with the mission to advance the technical development, production, processing and application of iron and steel. The organization is recognized as a global leader in networking, education, and sustainability programs for advancing iron and steel technology.

