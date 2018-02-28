Log in
QUALCOMM (QCOM)
PeriGen : and Qualcomm Enter Strategic Licensing Agreement

02/28/2018

CARY, N.C., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PeriGen, the innovator of advanced perinatal systems, today announced a strategic reseller agreement with Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Qualcomm Life, Inc. PeriGen's  FDA-cleared software uses artificial intelligence to provide labor and delivery clinicians with real time analysis of dynamic patient data that has contributed to improved clinical and medical malpractice outcomes.

PeriGen’s early warning software helps clinicians provide more timely and informed intervention.

The collaboration with PeriGen will allow Qualcomm Life to license and sell PeriWatch™ Vigilance™, a new early warning platform for obstetrics that automatically identifies patients whose conditions are worsening, facilitating more timely interventions. Vigilance augments currently installed fetal surveillance systems, providing a critical layer of patient safety without requiring a hospital to "rip and replace" current systems.  The "always on" software uses proprietary intelligent algorithms to analyze maternal vital signs, fetal heart rate, contractions and labor progress in real time, informing clinicians of emerging abnormalities. Specific thresholds and automated checklists can be configured according to each institution's preferences. PeriGen's solution will complement Qualcomm Life's Capsule™ product line to make care inside the hospital more intelligent by leveraging connected device and system data.

"As we grow our intelligent care product platform, we look to collaborate with companies that monitor patients and provide actionable insights for physicians and care teams," said James Mault, MD, FACS, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Qualcomm Life, Inc. "Our collaboration with PeriGen marks the first of Qualcomm Life's obstetric applications and we are thrilled to be able to work with PeriGen in an effort to garner more insights for patients."

"Clinicians are increasingly required to multitask, so the Vigilance early warning platform ensures that there is always a laser focus on spotting emerging issues and fostering communication and intervention before conditions worsen," said Matthew Sappern, CEO of PeriGen. "We are excited to collaborate with Qualcomm Life, a company with the same vision of leveraging medical device data to the benefit of patients and their care teams."

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business.  For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About PeriGen

PeriGen offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data in real-time to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com; follow us on TwitterLinkedInYouTube, and Facebook; or call 984.208.4250 or email.

Capsule is a product of Qualcomm Life, Inc. Capsule is a trademark of Capsule Technologie SAS.

Media Contacts:                                                                   

Qualcomm Contacts:

Heather Caouette                                                   

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

Amendola Communications for PeriGen          

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Phone: 1-508-579-3894     

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]



John Sinnott, Investor Relations

Phone:  1-858-658-4813

Email:  [email protected]

Rena Bradham, Qualcomm Life

Phone:  1-858-845-2180

Email: [email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perigen-and-qualcomm-enter-strategic-licensing-agreement-300605495.html

SOURCE PeriGen


© PRNewswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.