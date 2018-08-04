QCOM ALERT NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Qualcomm Incorporated Investors of Important August 7 Deadline in Class Action - QCOM

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
Qualcomm Incorporated securities (NASDAQ:QCOM) from January 31, 2018 and
March 12, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the
important August 7, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action.
The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Qualcomm investors under the
federal securities laws.
According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made
materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to
investors that Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”) to: (1)
frustrate Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm; and (2) allow the
officers of Qualcomm to entrench themselves in their executive
leadership positions at Qualcomm. As a result of defendants’ false
statements and/or omission of this material information, Qualcomm
securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class
Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims
that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 7, 2018. If
