QCOM ALERT NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Qualcomm Incorporated Investors of Important August 7 Deadline in Class Action - QCOM

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Qualcomm Incorporated securities (NASDAQ:QCOM) from January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important August 7, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Qualcomm investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”) to: (1) frustrate Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm; and (2) allow the officers of Qualcomm to entrench themselves in their executive leadership positions at Qualcomm. As a result of defendants’ false statements and/or omission of this material information, Qualcomm securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

