QCOM ALERT NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Qualcomm Incorporated Investors of Important August 7 Deadline in Class Action - QCOM

08/04/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Qualcomm Incorporated securities (NASDAQ:QCOM) from January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important August 7, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Qualcomm investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Qualcomm class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1030.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”) to: (1) frustrate Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm; and (2) allow the officers of Qualcomm to entrench themselves in their executive leadership positions at Qualcomm. As a result of defendants’ false statements and/or omission of this material information, Qualcomm securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 7, 2018. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1030.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. The Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by Institutional Shareholder Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 439 M
EBIT 2018 5 571 M
Net income 2018 -3 737 M
Finance 2018 10 674 M
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,33
EV / Sales 2018 3,85x
EV / Sales 2019 4,33x
Capitalization 96 963 M
Chart QUALCOMM
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 67,0 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Jeffrey William Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
George S. Davis CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Mary Gendron Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM2.16%96 963
CISCO SYSTEMS11.83%201 424
ERICSSON31.25%26 381
ARISTA NETWORKS INC9.32%19 535
HARRIS CORPORATION14.63%19 279
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS30.25%19 078
