QUALCOMM 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against QUALCOMM Incorporated - QCOM

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until August 7, 2018 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against QUALCOMM
Incorporated (NasdaqGS: QCOM). Investor losses must relate to purchases
of the Company’s securities between January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018.
This action is pending in the United States District Court for the
Southern District of California.
About the Lawsuit
QUALCOMM and certain of its executives are charged with making
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose
during the Class Period that QUALCOMM had secretly filed a unilateral
notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom’s attempt to acquire
the Company. Once investors learned of this secretly filed action and
additional information about the nature and extent of the Company’s
involvement, QUALCOMM stock dropped.
