QUALCOMM 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against QUALCOMM Incorporated - QCOM

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until August 7, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against QUALCOMM Incorporated (NasdaqGS: QCOM). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

Get Help

QUALCOMM investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-qualcomm-incorporated-securities-litigation-1 or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

QUALCOMM and certain of its executives are charged with making materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose during the Class Period that QUALCOMM had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom’s attempt to acquire the Company. Once investors learned of this secretly filed action and additional information about the nature and extent of the Company’s involvement, QUALCOMM stock dropped.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005566/en/