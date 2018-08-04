Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm    QCOM

QUALCOMM (QCOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

QUALCOMM 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against QUALCOMM Incorporated - QCOM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 04:51am CEST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until August 7, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against QUALCOMM Incorporated (NasdaqGS: QCOM). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of QUALCOMM and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-qcom/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 7, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

QUALCOMM and certain of its executives are charged with making materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose during the Class Period that QUALCOMM had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom’s attempt to acquire the Company. Once investors learned of this secretly filed action and additional information about the nature and extent of the Company’s involvement, QUALCOMM stock dropped.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALCOMM
04:51aQUALCOMM 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisian..
BU
08/03QUALCOMM : DEADLINE IMMINENT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
AC
08/03QUALCOMM : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
AC
08/03ATTENTION QCOM INVESTORS : Kaskela Law LLC Announces August 7, 2018 Deadline in ..
AQ
08/03QUALCOMM : and NetEase Announce Continued Collaboration to Lead the Innovation a..
AQ
08/02QUALCOMM : 5-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a C..
AC
08/02QUALCOMM : forecasts $5bn non-mobile part sales
AQ
08/02QUALCOMM : Technological Advancements are Disrupting Traditional Media
PR
08/02Apple in touch with Chinese telcos on ways to cut spam
RE
08/02QUALCOMM : Helps to Accelerate IoT Ecosystem Growth Through Breakthrough Innovat..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio 
08/0351 Technology 'Safer' Dividend WallStars For August 
08/035%+ DIVIDEND YIELD PORTFOLIO : Sticking To The Plan (July 2018 Review) 
08/0350 Top Technology Dividend WallStars By Yield And Gains For August 
08/02NXPI Standalone Fair Value 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 439 M
EBIT 2018 5 571 M
Net income 2018 -3 737 M
Finance 2018 10 674 M
Yield 2018 3,67%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,63
EV / Sales 2018 3,78x
EV / Sales 2019 4,40x
Capitalization 95 407 M
Chart QUALCOMM
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 66,0 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Jeffrey William Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
George S. Davis CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Mary Gendron Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM2.16%95 407
CISCO SYSTEMS11.83%196 863
ERICSSON29.17%26 303
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS30.25%19 602
ARISTA NETWORKS INC9.32%19 535
HARRIS CORPORATION14.63%19 463
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.