QUALCOMM 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against QUALCOMM Incorporated - QCOM

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until August 7, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against QUALCOMM Incorporated (NasdaqGS: QCOM). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of QUALCOMM and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-qcom/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 7, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

QUALCOMM and certain of its executives are charged with making materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose during the Class Period that QUALCOMM had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom’s attempt to acquire the Company. Once investors learned of this secretly filed action and additional information about the nature and extent of the Company’s involvement, QUALCOMM stock dropped.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

