QUALCOMM 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against QUALCOMM Incorporated - QCOM

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until August 7, 2018 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against QUALCOMM Incorporated (NasdaqGS: QCOM). Investor losses must
relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between January 31, 2018
and March 12, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District
Court for the Southern District of California.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of QUALCOMM and would like to discuss your
legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email ([email protected]),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-qcom/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by August 7, 2018.
About the Lawsuit
QUALCOMM and certain of its executives are charged with making
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose
during the Class Period that QUALCOMM had secretly filed a unilateral
notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom’s attempt to acquire
the Company. Once investors learned of this secretly filed action and
additional information about the nature and extent of the Company’s
involvement, QUALCOMM stock dropped.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
