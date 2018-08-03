Log in
Qualcomm : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Qualcomm Incorporated - QCOM

08/03/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) from January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Qualcomm investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Qualcomm class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/qualcomm-incorporated/ or call Vik Pawar toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") to: (1) frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire Qualcomm; and (2) allow the officers of Qualcomm to entrench themselves in their executive leadership positions at Qualcomm. As a result of defendants' false statements and/or omission of this material information, Qualcomm securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 7, 2018. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/qualcomm-incorporated/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at [email protected].

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group P.C
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
[email protected]
www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
