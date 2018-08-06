Log in
Qualcomm : DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against QUALCOMM Incorporated and Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm

08/06/2018 | 07:46pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against QUALCOMM Incorporated (''QUALCOMM'' or ''the Company'') (NASDAQ: QCOM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://s.yimg.com/bt/api/res/1.2/_MyC_9PaHru.luufw._tMQ--~A/YXBwaWQ9eW5ld3M7c209MTt3PTMwMDtoPTY5O2lsPXBsYW5l/https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/506136/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png.cf.jpg

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 7, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, QUALCOMM made false and misleading statements to the marketplace. On January 29, 2018, QUALCOMM covertly filed a voluntary request with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (''CFIUS'') to investigate the actions of Broadcom Limited, which was attempting to acquire QUALCOMM. The complaint alleges the Company made this request to block Broadcom's takeover attempt. The market became aware of QUALCOMM's secret activities on March 5, 2018, and the share price of QUALCOMM stock decreased substantially, damaging investors.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
