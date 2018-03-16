Qualcomm : Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that Dr. Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to the Qualcomm Board of Directors at Qualcomm's Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 23, 2018. The Board reached that decision following his notification to the Board that he has decided to explore the possibility of making a proposal to acquire Qualcomm. The Board will consist of 10 directors effective as of the holding of the annual meeting.

Following the withdrawal of Broadcom's takeover proposal, Qualcomm is focused on executing its business plan and maximizing value for shareholders as an independent company. There can be no assurance that Dr. Jacobs can or will make a proposal, but, if he does, the Board will of course evaluate it consistent with its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Dr. Jacobs has been a valued employee and director of Qualcomm since 1990, rising to the level of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, and he has been one of the great innovators in our industry. The Board is grateful to Dr. Jacobs for his decades of service and for the commitment, experience and vision he has brought to that service. The Board thanks him for his many contributions to Qualcomm.

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

