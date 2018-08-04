Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm    QCOM

QUALCOMM (QCOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Qualcomm : FINAL SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces August 7, 2018 Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against QUALCOMM Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Immediately Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 09:58pm CEST

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) ("QUALCOMM" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's common stock between January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018, inclusive (the ?Class Period?).

Investors who purchased QUALCOMM's common stock between January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018 and suffered an investment loss from such purchases in excess of $50,000 are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 ? 1740, or via email at [email protected] or online at www.kaskelalaw.com/case/qualcomm.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that QUALCOMM made a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period, and failed to disclose to investors that the Company had secretly filed a unilateral notice with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") in a brazen move designed to frustrate and prevent Broadcom from acquiring QUALCOMM. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased QUALCOMM's securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered significant investment losses once QUALCOMM's actions were revealed to the market in March 2018.

The shareholder class action complaint seeks to recover monetary losses suffered by QUALCOMM investors who purchased the Company's securities during the Class Period. Investors who purchased QUALCOMM's securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 7, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff of the class in this action.

QUALCOMM investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this action. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 ? 1585
(888) 715 ? 1740
[email protected]
www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALCOMM
09:58pQUALCOMM : FINAL SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces August ..
AC
08:01pQCOM ALERT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Qualcomm Incorporated Investors of Im..
BU
04:51aQUALCOMM 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisian..
BU
08/03QUALCOMM : DEADLINE IMMINENT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
AC
08/03QUALCOMM : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
AC
08/03ATTENTION QCOM INVESTORS : Kaskela Law LLC Announces August 7, 2018 Deadline in ..
AQ
08/03QUALCOMM : and NetEase Announce Continued Collaboration to Lead the Innovation a..
AQ
08/02QUALCOMM : 5-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a C..
AC
08/02QUALCOMM : forecasts $5bn non-mobile part sales
AQ
08/02QUALCOMM : Technological Advancements are Disrupting Traditional Media
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio 
08/0351 Technology 'Safer' Dividend WallStars For August 
08/035%+ DIVIDEND YIELD PORTFOLIO : Sticking To The Plan (July 2018 Review) 
08/0350 Top Technology Dividend WallStars By Yield And Gains For August 
08/02NXPI Standalone Fair Value 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 439 M
EBIT 2018 5 571 M
Net income 2018 -3 737 M
Finance 2018 10 674 M
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,33
EV / Sales 2018 3,85x
EV / Sales 2019 4,33x
Capitalization 96 963 M
Chart QUALCOMM
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 67,0 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Jeffrey William Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
George S. Davis CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Mary Gendron Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM2.16%96 963
CISCO SYSTEMS11.83%201 424
ERICSSON31.25%26 381
ARISTA NETWORKS INC9.32%19 535
HARRIS CORPORATION14.63%19 279
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS30.25%19 078
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.