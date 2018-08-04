Qualcomm : FINAL SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces August 7, 2018 Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against QUALCOMM Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Immediately Contact the Firm

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) ("QUALCOMM" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's common stock between January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018, inclusive (the ?Class Period?).

Investors who purchased QUALCOMM's common stock between January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018 and suffered an investment loss from such purchases in excess of $50,000 are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 ? 1740, or via email at [email protected] or online at www.kaskelalaw.com/case/qualcomm.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that QUALCOMM made a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period, and failed to disclose to investors that the Company had secretly filed a unilateral notice with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") in a brazen move designed to frustrate and prevent Broadcom from acquiring QUALCOMM. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased QUALCOMM's securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered significant investment losses once QUALCOMM's actions were revealed to the market in March 2018.

The shareholder class action complaint seeks to recover monetary losses suffered by QUALCOMM investors who purchased the Company's securities during the Class Period. Investors who purchased QUALCOMM's securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 7, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff of the class in this action.

QUALCOMM investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this action. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 ? 1585

(888) 715 ? 1740

[email protected]

www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC